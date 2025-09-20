Kevin Lankinen and Aatu Räty Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 2 of Canucks Training Camp

PodcastEpsiode34
By Chris Faber

Day two of Canucks training camp concluded with Chris Faber sitting down with Kevin Lankinen and Aatu Räty on the most recent episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.

The episode begins with another Last Word with Liv segment, where Rinkside Reporter Olivia McDonald joins the show to discuss what she heard and saw at the three skates.

Lankinen then talks about his summer in Finland, what he has been doing in the past five weeks since being in Vancouver, and his expectations for the coming season.

Räty then discusses his 2024-25 season, where he played in 33 NHL games and 43 AHL games. He speaks about his summer of training and what he is trying to accomplish at this year’s training camp.

For more information about the Canucks Insider Podcast, visit https://www.nhl.com/canucks/multimedia/podcast.

News Feed

Wrapping Up Day 3 of Training Camp

Kevin Dean Brings Energy and Teaching Mindset to First Canucks Camp

Wrapping Up Day Two of Canucks Training Camp

Kiefer Sherwood and Filip Chytil Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 1 of Canucks Training Camp

Veteran Blue Line Emphasizes Consistency as Canucks Look Ahead

Wrapping Up Day One of Canucks Training Camp

Things to Know for Training Camp

Summer Stories: From European Getaways to Waterslide Adventure

Adam Foote, Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin Speak Ahead of 2025 Training Camp

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

Building Blue: ‘This is where the fun starts’: Vilmer Alriksson is Ready for His Rookie Season of Pro Hockey 

CANUCKS EXTEND ABBOTSFORD HEAD COACH MANNY MALHOTRA

Highlights and Quotes from This Weekend’s Prospect Showcase

Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander and Braeden Cootes Discuss Excitement for Prospect Showcase

Manny Malhotra Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Discuss Calder Cup Memories and a New Season on the Horizon

‘I was definitely more dialed in than I’ve been before’: Tom Willander’s Big Summer Prepares Him for First Training Camp with Canucks

Building Blue: Kirill Kudryavtsev's Work Ethic is Pushing Him Forward in His Young Pro Career

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE PROSPECTS SHOWCASE ROSTER