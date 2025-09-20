Kevin Lankinen and Aatu Räty Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 2 of Canucks Training Camp

Day two of Canucks training camp concluded with Chris Faber sitting down with Kevin Lankinen and Aatu Räty on the most recent episode of the Canucks Insider Podcast.

The episode begins with another Last Word with Liv segment, where Rinkside Reporter Olivia McDonald joins the show to discuss what she heard and saw at the three skates.

Lankinen then talks about his summer in Finland, what he has been doing in the past five weeks since being in Vancouver, and his expectations for the coming season.

Räty then discusses his 2024-25 season, where he played in 33 NHL games and 43 AHL games. He speaks about his summer of training and what he is trying to accomplish at this year’s training camp.