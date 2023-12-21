Join in the Festivities at the Annual Canucks Holiday Season Celebration

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver, B.C. - With the holiday season in full swing, the Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce the details for the Holiday Season Celebration, this Saturday, December 23, presented by Canadian Tire. ‘Tis the perfect night to put down the scissors and tape, raise a toast to the holidays and be entertained by your Vancouver Canucks and our ‘Game Presentation elves’.

“Everyone at Canucks Sports & Entertainment is excited about the holiday season, but before we get to the break, we wanted to share our holiday spirit with our fans,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “How ever you celebrate the holidays, we want to thank our fans, our employees, our players and our partners for making the start of the 2023.24 season so bright.” 

Starting on the North Plaza, arriving fans will be entertained by Holiday Carolers, a DJ and some hot chocolate to get into the spirit. Once inside, you’ll feel the holiday vibe throughout Rogers Arena as we turn the building into a winter wonderland.

Fortunate to have our game on the 23rd, we’ve been successful in persuading Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to join us from the North Pole! They will be available to fans and families at Section 111 during the intermissions. Note: no parking on the roof of Rogers Arena is available Saturday as these spots are dedicated to Santa and his reindeer.

Speaking of reindeer, no holiday celebration would be complete without “The Reindeer Games” presented by Canadian Tire; a 1st intermission on-ice race featuring Canucks players’ pooches. There are serious bragging rights on the line in the dressing room for this one.

To start the game, the Canucks are honoured to welcome Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor, winner of this year’s RBC Canadian Open – the first Canadian to win the national Open championship in 69 years.

Taylor will be wearing our celebratory Holiday Jersey for the puck drop and Fin will be providing security to ensure he isn’t tackled in the face-off circle.

The entire Canucks Holiday collection is now available at the Canucks Store and online at www.vanbase.ca. Check out the selection for your last-minute holiday shopping.

Whether our fans are in person or following the game on Sportsnet TV or Radio, we want to wish everyone the very best for the holiday season. May you have a happy and healthy 2024.

Tickets are still available to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights. For more information, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

Canucks Community and Fan Engagement Nights through to NHL All-Star break:

  • Diwali Night, November 15 vs New York Islanders, presented by Rogers
  • Autism Acceptance, November 20 vs San Jose Sharks
  • Hockey Fights Cancer, November 28 vs Anaheim Ducks
  • First Nations Celebration, December 5 vs New Jersey Devils, presented by Rogers
  • Armed Forces Night, December 9 vs Carolina Hurricanes, presented by Cavendish
  • Roberto Luongo Ring of Honour Night, December 14 vs Florida Panthers, presented by TD
  • Holiday Season Celebration, December 23 vs San Jose Sharks, presented by Canadian Tire
  • Pride Night, January 18 vs Arizona Coyotes, presented by Stanley Park Brewing
  • Lunar New Year, January 27 vs Columbus Blue Jackets, presented by TD

Stay tuned in early 2024 for an announcement on the Community and Fan Engagement Nights following the NHL All-Star break.

