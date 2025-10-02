Hughes’ Three-Point Night Helps Canucks Take Down Flames 8-1

The Vancouver Canucks scored in bunches against the Calgary Flames to take the game 8-1 in preseason action at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Seven different Canucks scored, and half the goals came on the back of special teams – two power play goals and two shorthanded markers.

Canucks’ Assistant Coach Scott Young said the coaching staff was pleased that the team played with the same intensity through the full 60 minutes.

“Thought it was great. We came out ready to play, played with speed, and we got contributions from everybody,” Young said. “Our D were up in the play, we got goals from three of our defencemen and thought we managed the game pretty well. Always some slip ups when you have a decent sized lead, but we were very happy with it.”

Young talked about the depth in the Canucks roster, and how some of the prospects have continued to impress during the preseason.

“We've got some young guys that have really stepped up. Obviously, the guys that went through the whole Abbotsford run last year, their game has so far looked like it's gone to another level, which we were really hoping for. Hopefully that continues,” Young said.

Brock Boeser said the win should give the team confidence in the scoring chances they can create when they play determined.

“I thought we worked really hard tonight. We had a good game plan going into it, and we talked about our effort level and reloading hard and being aggressive and I thought we did that well tonight,” Boeser said.

Kevin Lankinen played all 60 minutes for Vancouver, turning aside 29 of 30 shots he faced.

“I think there's a couple times that he made some big saves where they could have maybe snuck back into the game, but he's been awesome for us and no surprise there,” Boeser said.

Lankinen is feeling good about his game because of the preparation he’s put in during the offseason and preseason.

“I feel better than ever, stronger than ever. And we've, we had plenty of time with our goalie coach and Demmer to work our game and I feel like we're in a good spot. It's nice to get these preseason games to get the feeling, but at the same time, we're still aiming for that home opener, and getting ready for that,” Lankinen said.