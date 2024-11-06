Hughes Reaches 300 Career Assists, Canucks Down Ducks 5-1

By Lindsey Horsting
The Vancouver Canucks beat the Anaheim Ducks by committee and hold a 2-0 record on their California road trip so far.

Vancouver saw five different goal scorers in the game, Quinn Hughes reached 300 career assists, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 21 of 22 shots he faced, improving his record as a Canuck to 6-0-2.

The Canucks’ captain is the third fastest player in NHL history to reach 300 helpers (376 games), behind only Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368).

Head Coach Rick Tocchet says Hughes is a pleasure to coach and was not surprised by his milestone achievement.

“He’s obviously in control of a lot of the play, [he’s a] special player, he gets a lot of shots off, that’s hard to do, especially when teams are keying in on you,” Tocchet said.

After the game, Hughes reflected on his accomplishment and gave credit to all the teammates he’s had that have contributed to his success. The Canucks’ third goal was initially credited to Hughes, but it was determined Elias Pettersson put the puck in the net, and Hughes tallied the assist.

“I'm glad Petey got that [goal] because that doesn't go in without him standing in front, it was a great screen,” Hughes said. “I just feel very fortunate. I'm lucky to have had the great teammates I've had, it's been a fun six years, and hopefully to many more.”

Tocchet felt the keys to game were controlling the puck and limiting Anaheim’s odd-man rushes.

“All four lines contributed; I thought it was a well-managed game. To win this game, [and we’re] 2-0 on the road trip, we learned a little bit from the San Jose game, and we had a couple good video sessions yesterday and a good practice and I think that’s the key for this team,” Tocchet said.

While the Canucks have been without Thatcher Demko to start the season, Hughes has been impressed with the Canuck netminders.

“For Kevin to come in here and step up and be a rock for us, I mean, it's been great, and Arty’s been great too, we’ve got a great tandem right now,” he said.

Goals

In the first period, the Ducks had an early power play and defenceman Olen Zellweger found the back of the net from the point to get Anaheim on the scoreboard.

With Vancouver on a power play of their own, Boeser had a tip-in off a Quinn Hughes shot from the point to bring the Canucks even.

Just under a minute later, Keifer Sherwood scored from the high slot off the rush, placing the puck in the net off a pass from Erik Brännström.

The Canucks took a 2-1 lead going into the first intermission.

In the second, Elias Pettersson lit the lamp redirecting Hughes’ shot from the point to extend Vancouver’s lead.

In the final frame, Jake DeBrusk tipped in Boeser’s shot from the point, scoring his second goal in as many games.

The Canucks’ third line was cooking yet again, Danton Heinen scoring net front, Sherwood finding his linemate after pursuing the puck and collecting his own rebound.

Up Next

The Canucks will head north on I-5 to Los Angeles to battle with the Kings on Thursday, November 7th at 7:30 p.m. PT.

