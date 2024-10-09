Home Opener Against Flames Launches 2024-25 Vancouver Canucks Season

It all becomes real on Wednesday night when the Vancouver Canucks open their season against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena.

If you are coming down to Rogers Arena, be there early as the show begins at 6:45 pm.

After a busy offseason, the Canucks embark on a 2024-25 season where expectations are higher because of the individuals raising their standards. Practice habits are in place, the coaching staff is on the same page, and the players are hungry for another shot at the playoffs.

Wednesday’s game is the first of two games at home before the team takes off on a four-game road trip.

Last season, the Canucks went 3-1 against the Flames – including going 2-0 at Rogers Arena and outscoring their Pacific Division foe 8-3 in the two home-ice matchups.

The Flames made a lot of changes this offseason. They moved Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils which means that Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar will be the duo patrolling the crease.

Adam Klapka will be a player to watch from the Flames; and he’s hard to miss, standing at 6’8”. Abbotsford Canucks fans will know about Klapka from his time playing for the Wranglers and the rookie looks to be skating on the Flames’ fourth line for Wednesday night’s affair.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Former Vancouver Giant (WHL) Samuel Honzek skated on the Flames’ top line at Tuesday morning’s skate. Honzek looks to be joining Nazem Kadri and former Canuck Andrei Kuzmenko in a prime role with the Flames.

The Flames’ leading goal-scorer from last season, Yegor Sharangovich is out of the lineup with a lower-body injury that is going to keep him out week-to-week.

Rasmus Andersson led the Flames in average ice time last season. He averaged 23:50 per game and will feature on both special teams units.

The Story: Newcomer, Jake DeBrusk Joins PP1

Jake DeBrusk is ready to make an immediate impact as he makes his regular season debut with the Canucks. The 27-year-old winger will be playing on a top-six line with Elias Pettersson and Daniel Sprong and will also see time on the team’s first power play unit.

“He makes plays. He can shoot the puck. He can score,” said Pettersson about DeBrusk being an asset on the first power play unit. “Maybe it will take some time for him to get used to [the unit] and find our looks, but everyone on the unit can make plays, so we just got to play free and make the play that is open.”

DeBrusk is excited about the chance to play in the bumper and be a one-time option for J.T. Miller from the left half-wall when Miller goes downhill toward the net. DeBrusk is focused on not overthinking the position and instead just wants to continue getting reps so that he can dial in his timing and positioning.

Though DeBrusk has not played a ton of power play over his career, he knows his role on this power play unit and knows success will come if he just sticks to his game. He did note that the significant difference he sees on the man-advantage is how important it is to hold onto the puck.

He called possession ‘king,’ and continued by explaining that you must be aware of the diverse types of penalty kill formation that you could face.

“I think anybody would be lucky to be in the [bumper] position,” said DeBrusk about his spot on the Canucks’ power play. “That is something that I am not taking for granted. I just want to do it right. It's not going to be like a glove, but in saying that, I think that there's lots of room to grow. I just don't want to be a liability out there in the bumper. I don't really know how you can be, but I just hope they get some two-on-ones down low with Brock. Anybody who is in that position is lucky, and it's a position that I don't want to lose, I'll do whatever I can and make it go smooth.”

The Canucks ranked 11th in the league last year with a 22.6% power play conversion percentage. DeBrusk is hoping to help raise that into a top-10 power play and Rick Tocchet also noted that another roster-building focus from the club this offseason was to bolster the second unit.

Nils Höglander, Daniel Sprong, Conor Garland, Danton Heinen and Filip Hronek were on the second unit at Tuesday’s practice and the group has been working closely with assistant coach Yogi Švejkovský along with Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

When and Where to Watch

Wednesday night’s game can be viewed on Sportsnet, or you can hear the radio broadcast with the spectacular Brendan Batchelor on the call with Sportsnet 650.

Another reminder for fans who are coming down to Rogers Arena for the game; we recommend being in your seats prior to 6:45 pm as the 2024-25 season kicks off with one heck of a pregame show from Al Murdoch and the rest of our game presentation department.