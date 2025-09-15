Highlights and Quotes from This Weekend’s Prospect Showcase

Head Coach Manny Malhotra spoke after game one about what he saw from his group. He mentioned that there was a bit of rust in the opening period of the weekend, but liked how his group came out with good pace after the opening 20 minutes.

Braeden Cootes left Saturday’s game for precautionary reasons and did not return over the weekend. The 2025 first-round pick is expected to participate in Canucks’ training camp on Wednesday.

He was impressed by Medvedev’s play.

“He was outstanding, he kept us in the game in the first two periods, making a few ten-bell-saves, highlighting his athleticism and his compete in the net,” said Malhotra. “He did a great job of making the saves we expect him to make and then coming up with some extra ones for us that gave us a lot of life.”

Lekkerimäki opened the scoring in Sunday’s game, firing a quick shot into the top corner. Tom Willander played the puck down the boards, and Riley Patterson found Lekkerimäki in front of the net, where he made no mistake.