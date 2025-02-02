GM Patrik Allvin Speaks on His Two Roster-Altering Trades

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin met with the media upon landing in Vancouver to discuss Friday night’s pair of roster-altering trades that put Marcus Pettersson, Drew O’Connor, Victor Mancini, and Filip Chytil in Canucks’ colours.

All four new Canucks are expected to be in the lineup on Sunday when the Canucks host the Detroit Red Wings at 5:00 p.m. PT.

The first big deal of Friday came down with the Canucks trading J.T. Miller, Jackson Dorrington, and Erik Brännström in exchange for centre Filip Chytil, right-shot defenceman Victor Mancini and a protected first-round pick.

Late Friday night, Allvin made a second trade and moved the first-round pick from the Rangers along with Melvin Fernström, Vinny Desharnais and Danton Heinen to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Marcus Pettersson and Drew O’Connor.

Allvin spoke at his airport media availability and began by thanking J.T. Miller, Erik Brännström, Danton Heinen and Vinny Desharnais for their time as Canucks.

The GM was then asked what was next for his team.

“We got a couple extra players obviously coming in here tonight. They'll be ready for the game tomorrow, and we'll hopefully galvanize the group here,” said Allvin. “I thought we had some good games here over the last week, and I think this team has shown, when we're playing in the right way and playing to our identity, that we're a hard team to play against.”

When discussing evolving one trade to the next, Allvin spoke about how he got both deals done so quickly.

“I think my job is to always be ahead of things and communicate with teams around [the league] and see what's available,” said Allvin. “I had some ideas [about] what was needed to get certain deals done, and especially with Pittsburgh, I was aware what Kyle Dubas was asking for, and it worked out that this was the best fit for us doing the deal with Pittsburgh.”

Allvin talked about how the team is moving forward after the recent moves and discussed why he was targeting these new Canucks.

“I, over my time here, have evaluated the team and the group we have, and I think Jim's message early on was that we're trying to retool it,” said Allvin. “In a deal like this, it was important to get younger players into the organization. Obviously, Marcus has the most experience of those players, but we feel that we needed to retool it. And I think we've also been fortunate to stack up our pipeline with prospects, [and] been able to sign some European and college free agent guys to compliment some of the picks that have gone out of the organization in different deals. So, I think that's just part of where we are as an organization.”

The GM spoke about Marcus Pettersson and the future of the defenceman with the Canucks.

“I have not talked to Marcus’ agent. We were travelling today. We just exchanged texts,” said Allvin. “It's definitely a priority for us to get him signed. I know that Marcus is extremely excited. I think Jim mentioned that he traded for him previously, and Sergei Gonchar worked with him in Pittsburgh, so there is a lot of familiarities with Marcus here, and he was thankful and excited for the opportunity.”

Insider Extra

Allvin met with Canucks’ Rinkside Reporter Olivia McDonald and spoke about how he wanted the Canucks to gain assets while getting Miller into a healthy environment. The Canucks’ GM worked closely with Miller and his agent to get a deal done that helped the Canucks get some younger players back in the trade.