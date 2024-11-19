Game Notes: Canucks vs. Rangers

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 17/24: VAN 3 vs NSH 5

Zachary L’Heureux opened the scoring at 5:28…Aatu Räty evened the game 6:16 later…Erik Brännström and Danton Heinen had the assists…Elias Pettersson scored on the power play to give the Canucks the lead just before the 10-minute-mark of the second…Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland were credited with the assists…Steven Stamkos tied the game on the power play later in the period…Roman Josi gave Nashville the lead at 14:21 of the second…Stamkos scored his second of the game late in the second…Kiefer Sherwood brought the Canucks within one with six minutes remaining in the third…Heinen and Tyler Myers had the helpers…Gustav Nyquist scored an empty-netter late in the third…Garland had five shots on goal…Sherwood had five hits…Carson Soucy, Filip Hronek, Heinen, Pettersson, and Myers each blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 17 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NEW YORK

Jan. 8/24: VAN 6 at NYR 3

at NYR 3 Oct. 28/23: VAN 3 vs NYR 4 (OT)

Feb. 15/23: VAN 4 vs NYR 6

Feb. 8/23: VAN 3 at NYR 4

Feb. 27/22: VAN 5 at NYR 2

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording one assists on Nov. 16/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history.

reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history. Scoring the game-winning goal on Nov. 7/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen.

tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen. Recording three assists in his 376th career game on Nov. 5/24 at ANA, Quinn Hughes reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368).

reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368). Posting three assists on Nov. 5 at ANA, Quinn Hughes now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games).

now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games). With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Quinn Hughes has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey.

has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey. Recording two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, Quinn Hughes now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406).

now has 148 career assists on the road, passing Alex Edler for the seventh-most in franchise history (H. Sedin leads with 406). With an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24, Quinn Hughes now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29).

now has 18 career overtime points, the third-most in franchise history, behind only Daniel Sedin (31) and Henrik Sedin (29). Registering nine shots on goal on Oct. 17 at FLA, Quinn Hughes set a new career-high for most shots in a single game.

set a new career-high for most shots in a single game. With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defenceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

BESTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Defeating Chicago by a score of 4-1 on Nov. 16/24, the Vancouver Canucks have now won nine consecutive games in regulation against the Blackhawks dating back to 2022, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history (vs SJS from 1991-92 and vs WSH from 1974-76 are the others).

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, Jonathan Lekkerimäki became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform.

became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform. With his goal on Nov. 14 vs NYI registering at 93.38 mph, Jonathan Lekkerimäki owns the seventh-hardest goal so far in 2024.25.

J…T…MILLERRRRR

With an assist on Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s first career NHL goal on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, J.T. Miller notched his 268th assist with the Canucks, passing Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time assist list.

notched his 268th assist with the Canucks, passing Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time assist list. Recording two assists on Nov. 12/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller now has 114 multi-point efforts with the Canucks, tying Todd Bertuzzi for 9th on the franchise’s all-time multi-point game list.

now has 114 multi-point efforts with the Canucks, tying Todd Bertuzzi for 9th on the franchise’s all-time multi-point game list. With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 28/24 vs CAR, J.T. Miller has 113 games with at least two points in his Canucks career, tied with Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list.

has 113 games with at least two points in his Canucks career, tied with Andre Boudrias for 10th on the franchise’s all-time list. Recording one goal and two assists on Oct. 22/24 at CHI, J.T. Miller now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30).

now has 17 games with at least a goal and two assists with Vancouver, tied with Cliff Ronning and Pavel Bure for the seventh-most such games in franchise history (D. Sedin leads with 30). Scoring the overtime winner on Oct. 17/24 at FLA, J.T. Miller now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history.

now has 10 overtime goals with the Canucks, breaking a tie with Brendan Morrison for the second-most in franchise history. With his 26th career game-winning goal as a member of the Canucks coming on Oct. 17/24 vs FLA, J.T. Miller is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history.

is now tied with Thomas Gradin for the 10th most game-winning goals in franchise history. Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

EP (TOP) 10

With a goal and an assist on Nov. 12/24 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson has 421 career points, passing Bo Horvat for 10th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’

By defeating Los Angeles on Nov. 7/24, the Vancouver Canucks completed a three-game sweep of a California road trip, the first time in franchise history the team has swept a California-only road trip.

SHOOTER SUTER

Scoring his second goal of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history.

recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history. With two goals on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter now has seven goals in seven-career games against the Sharks, including four in three games as a member of the Canucks.

HOMETOWN HERO

Surrey, B.C.’s Arshdeep Bains scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 26/24 vs PIT. His goal was the Canucks’ fourth in a span of 5:52 and stood as the game-winning goal.

BLINK-1:05

Courtesy of goals from Elias Pettersson, Keifer Sherwood, and T. Miller, the Canucks scored three goals in 65 seconds, the fourth-fastest instance of three goals in franchise history.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Making 26 stops for his first shutout as a Canuck Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Kevin Lankinen became the seventh goaltender in franchise history to record a shutout within his first three starts as a Canuck, and the first since Anders Nilsson.

TYLER MYERS FOR 1000

Skating in his 1000th career game on Oct. 19/24 at PHI, Tyler Myers became the eighth player in Canucks history to play his 1000th career game with the club, and only the second to record a point in Game #1000, joining Markus Naslund.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Making his second start as a Canuck, Kevin Lankinen recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.

recorded his first win with the team in a 4-3 victory on Oct. 17/24 at FLA. Skating in his fourth game with the Canucks, Kiefer Sherwood registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA.

registered his first point as a Canuck with an assist on Oct. 17/24 at FLA. Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.

recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal. Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1) and Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1) each got on the scoresheet.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve, Nov. 17

Dakota Joshua activated from Injured Non-Roster, Nov. 14

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 12

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Ty Young reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Ty Young recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Artūrs Šilovs assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9

Future considerations acquired from Seattle in exchange for Daniel Sprong

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 3

Nils Åman placed on waivers, Nov. 2

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 1

Erik Brännström recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 1

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 5/24 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 12/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 16/24 vs CHI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 17/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 7/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 17/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 16/24 vs CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 19/24 at PHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Game: 20, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, 3x, Latest Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 43, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Nov. 7/24 at LAK

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Oct. 28-30/24

Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 5-0-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 4-5-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-5-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 9-0-1

Scoring First: 3-1-2

Allowing First Goal: 6-4-1

On 0 Days Rest: 0-1-0

On 1 Day Rest: 4-3-2

On 2 Days Rest: 4-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1

Score a PPG: 4-3-1

Give up a PPG: 2-4-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-3-2

Less than 25 shots: 1-2-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Hughes – 10 pts

DeBrusk – 10 pts

Pettersson – 10 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Brännström – 5 pts

Lekkerimäki – 5 pts

Šilovs – 5 pts

Räty – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection