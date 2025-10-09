Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

CANUCKS VS FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Oct. 9 (home), Nov. 23 (home), and Mar. 28 (road).

Vancouver is 121-142-33-11 all-time against Calgary, including a 70-58-18-9 record at home.

The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against the Flames (3-1-1 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 31 points (14-17-31) in 29 career games.

In 36 career games against the Flames, Brock Boeser has 29 points (15-14-29).

Evander Kane has 26 points (14-12-26) in 26 career games against Calgary.

In 28 career games against the Flames, Quinn Hughes has 22 points (3-19-22).

Thatcher Demko is 7-5-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 15 career games against Calgary.

Kevin Lankinen has appeared in six career games against the Flames, holding a record of 3-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes enters the 2025.26 season having been a finalist for the Norris Trophy in each of the last two seasons, winning the award in 2023.24, and ranks first amongst defenceman in assists (135) and second in points (168) in that time.

Elias Pettersson has eight points (2-6-8) in his last five games against the Flames.

In his last four games against Calgary, Filip Chytil has five points (2-3-5).

Brock Boeser has three points (3-0-3) in his last three games against the Flames, including two goals in Vancouver’s season-opener against Calgary last season.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 12/25: VAN 4 at CGY 3 (SO)

Pius Suter got Vancouver on the board 13:33 into the opening frame…Marcus Pettersson and Filip Hronek had the assists…Nazem Kadri tied the game 4:20 later…Jade DeBrusk put the Canucks up just past the halfway mark of the second with a power play goal…Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson were credited with the assists…Jonathan Huberdeau tied the game with a shorthanded goal with just over six minutes remaining in the second…Huberdeau got his second of the night with just under four minutes remaining in the middle frame on the power play…Elias Pettersson evened the contest with 6:44 remaining in regulation…Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland both scored in the shootout…Nils Höglander had six shots…Dakota Joshua had four hits…Hronek, Derek Forbort, Marcus Pettersson, and Victor Mancini each blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves through 65 minutes, and three in the shootout.