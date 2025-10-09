Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

GAME DAY - v1 - CDC -_ (1)
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS FLAMES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Flames this season: Oct. 9 (home), Nov. 23 (home), and Mar. 28 (road).
  • Vancouver is 121-142-33-11 all-time against Calgary, including a 70-58-18-9 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games against the Flames (3-1-1 in their last five).
  • Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Calgary with 31 points (14-17-31) in 29 career games.
  • In 36 career games against the Flames, Brock Boeser has 29 points (15-14-29).
  • Evander Kane has 26 points (14-12-26) in 26 career games against Calgary.
  • In 28 career games against the Flames, Quinn Hughes has 22 points (3-19-22).
  • Thatcher Demko is 7-5-3 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 15 career games against Calgary.
  • Kevin Lankinen has appeared in six career games against the Flames, holding a record of 3-2-0 with a 2.05 goals-against average and a .930 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Quinn Hughes enters the 2025.26 season having been a finalist for the Norris Trophy in each of the last two seasons, winning the award in 2023.24, and ranks first amongst defenceman in assists (135) and second in points (168) in that time.
  • Elias Pettersson has eight points (2-6-8) in his last five games against the Flames.
  • In his last four games against Calgary, Filip Chytil has five points (2-3-5).
  • Brock Boeser has three points (3-0-3) in his last three games against the Flames, including two goals in Vancouver’s season-opener against Calgary last season.

LAST MEETING MAR. 12/25: VAN 4 at CGY 3 (SO)

Pius Suter got Vancouver on the board 13:33 into the opening frame…Marcus Pettersson and Filip Hronek had the assists…Nazem Kadri tied the game 4:20 later…Jade DeBrusk put the Canucks up just past the halfway mark of the second with a power play goal…Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson were credited with the assists…Jonathan Huberdeau tied the game with a shorthanded goal with just over six minutes remaining in the second…Huberdeau got his second of the night with just under four minutes remaining in the middle frame on the power play…Elias Pettersson evened the contest with 6:44 remaining in regulation…Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland both scored in the shootout…Nils Höglander had six shots…Dakota Joshua had four hits…Hronek, Derek Forbort, Marcus Pettersson, and Victor Mancini each blocked four shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves through 65 minutes, and three in the shootout.

 

VAN

CGY

Goals For/Game

0.00 (t-13th)

3.00 (t-4th)

Goals Against/Game

0.00 (t-13th)

3.00 (t-6th)

Power Play %

0.00 (t-8th)

25.0 (6th)

Penalty Kill %

0.00 (t-13th)

50.0 (t-10th)

Penalty Min./Game

0.00 (t-14th)

18:00 (13th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on October 9, 2025

LAST 5 – vs CALGARY

  • Mar. 12/25: VAN 4 at CGY 3 (SO)
  • Dec. 31/24: VAN 1 at CGY 3
  • Nov. 12/24: VAN 3 vs CGY 1
  • Oct. 9/24: VAN 5 vs CGY 6 (OT)
  • Apr. 16/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 1

FAMILIAR FOE

  • The Flames have been the Canucks most common home opening opponent (11), followed by Edmonton and Los Angeles (six times each), and San Jose, St. Louis, and Colorado/Quebec (four times each).
  • Thursday marks the 11th time the Canucks have opened the season against the Flames franchise, holding a record of 5-2-1-2. Nine of the matchups have pitted Calgary against Vancouver, with the first-ever home opening matchup between the two franchises coming on October 9, 1974, between the Canuck and the Atlanta Flames. That game finished in a 3-3 tie.

HUGHES FOR THE PROGRAM

  • Entering play on Oct. 9/25, Quinn Hughes is tied with Alex Edler for the most points by a defenceman in franchise history (409). He tied Edler in the Canucks’ second-last game of the 2024.25 season, with an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s overtime winner on Apr. 14/25.

DEMMER TIME

  • Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

BROCKSTAR

  • After finishing inside the Top 10 of Canucks all-time goal scoring in 2024.25 (204, good for eighth in franchise history), Brock Boeser enters this season with 130 career even strength goals, one away from passing Don Lever for the 10th most even strength goals in team history.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

  • With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
    • With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
  • Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman placed on waivers, Oct. 3
  • Vitali Kravtsov assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 3
  • Vitali Kravtsov placed on waivers, Oct. 2

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 5/25 vs ANA
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 10/25 at COL
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 2/25 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 16/25 vs UTA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 6x, Latest Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, 2x, Latest Apr. 8/25 at DAL, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Mar. 22/25 at NYR, 3rd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 4x Latest Apr. 2/25 vs SEA
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Feb. 4/25 vs COL
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Mar. 28/25 at CBJ
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Mar. 26/25 at NYI
  • Most Shots, Game: 39, Mar. 22/25 at NYR
  • Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 8, Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 3x, Latest Apr. 6/25 vs VGK, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 5x, Latest Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 38, 2x, Latest Mar. 28/25 at CBJ
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20, Jan. 14/25 at WPG, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 12, Mar. 22/25 at NYR
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Mar. 22/25 at NYR, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, 2x, Latest Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 5x, Latest Apr. 5/25 vs ANA
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
  • Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
  • Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 7x, Latest Mar. 30 – Apr. 2/25

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 20-1-5
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 18-29-9
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 2-20-8
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 36-10-6
  • Scoring First: 24-12-9
  • Allowing First Goal: 14-18-5
  • On 0 Days Rest: 2-8-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 24-16-11
  • On 2 Days Rest: 9-4-1
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 3-2-2
  • Score a PPG: 24-8-9
  • Give up a PPG: 13-12-6
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 23-13-9
  • Less than 25 shots: 15-17-5

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Saturday, October 11: Vancouver at Edmonton, 7:00pm PT
  • Monday, October 13: Vancouver vs St. Louis, 4:30pm PT
  • Thursday, October 16: Vancouver at Dallas, 5:00pm PT
  • Friday, October 17: Vancouver at Chicago, 5:30pm PT
  • Sunday, October 19: Vancouver at Washington, 9:30am PT

