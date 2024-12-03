Game Notes: Canucks at Wild

CANUCKS AT WILD

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Wild this season: Dec. 3 (road), March 7 (home), and April 12 (home).

Vancouver is 48-38-5-12 all-time against Minnesota, including a 22-24-2-5 record on the road.

The Canucks are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games against the Wild (1-3-1 in their last 5).

Brock Boeser leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Minnesota with 10 points (3-7-10) in 16 career games.

In 12 career games against the Wild, Quinn Hughes has nine points (0-9-9).

Elias Pettersson has nine points (6-3-9) in 14 career games against Minnesota.

In 10 career games against the Wild, Jake DeBrusk has eight points (5-3-8).

Kevin Lankinen is 0-1-1 with a 2.87 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in four career appearances against Minnesota.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Wild in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 10 points (1-9-10) in his last six games.

Quinn Hughes has nine points (1-8-9) in his last four games.

Jake DeBrusk has nine points (7-2-9) in his last five games and is tied for second in the league in road goals (10).

Conor Garland has seven points (3-4-7) in his last five games.

Pius Suter has five points (3-2-5) on his current four-game point streak.

LAST MEETING – FEB. 19/24: VAN 7 at MIN 10

Ian Cole opened the scoring just 2:51 into the contest…Tyler Myers and Pius Suter picked up the assists…J.T. Miller doubled the lead with 6:39 left in the first…Noah Juulsen recorded the lone assist…Minnesota cut the lead to one with 50 seconds remaining in the first…Elias Pettersson re-established the two-goal lead 5:37 into the second…Nils Höglander and Elias Lindholm were credited with the assists…Miller scored his second of the game just before the 10 minute mark of the period…Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser assisted on the goal…Minnesota cut the lead to two with nine minutes left in the second…Miller scored his third of the contest with 5:30 remaining in the second…Suter recorded the only assist…Minnesota scored six unanswered goals, concluding at 5:12 of the third…Nikita Zadorov got Vancouver within two with 8:26 gone in the third…Miller and Suter were awarded the assists…Boeser scored his 31st of the season with 2:08 remaining…Hughes and Filip Hronek had the assists…Minnesota scored two empty netters to conclude the scoring…Pettersson and Miller co-led the team in shots (4)…Miller led the team in hits with five…Cole had a team-high four blocked shots…Casey DeSmith made 17 saves.

