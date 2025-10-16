Game Notes: Canucks at Stars

CANUCKS AT STARS

TV: Sportsnet One, Victory+

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Stars this season: Oct. 16 (road), Nov. 20 (home), and Mar. 2 (home).

Vancouver is 83-90-22-10 all-time against Dallas, including a 36-49-12-6 record on the road.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 games against the Stars (1-3-1 in their last five).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Dallas with 16 points (4-12-16) in 16 career games.

In 16 career games against the Stars, Elias Pettersson has 15 points (6-9-15).

Evander Kane has 15 points (11-4-15) in 25 career games against Dallas.

In 18 career games against the Stars, Brock Boeser has 14 points (4-10-14).

Thatcher Demko is 8-1-1 with a 2.37 goals-against average, a .917 save percentage, and one shutout in 10 career games against Dallas.

Kevin Lankinen has appeared in 11 career games against the Stars, holding a record of 6-3-1 with a 3.37 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Kiefer Sherwood has three goals in three games to start the season.

Arshdeep Bains has his first two career assists in the first three games of the 2025.26 season.

Conor Garland is riding a personal five-game point streak against Dallas, scoring eight points (2-6-8) in that span.

In his last two games against Dallas, Quinn Hughes has three points (0-3-3).

LAST MEETING – APR. 8/25: VAN 6 at DAL 5 (OT)

Mikko Rantanen opened the scoring on the power play at 13:48 of the first…Mason Marchment doubled Dallas’ lead with just under two minutes remaining in the first…Matt Duchene made it 3-0 at 7:28 of the second…Jake DeBrusk got the Canucks on the board with a power play goal 17 seconds into the third…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Victor Mancini scored his first as a Canuck 4:22 later on the power play…Aatu Räty and Linus Karlsson had the helpers…Mavrik Bourque re-established the Stars’ twogoal lead at 17:15…Mikael Granlund scored an empty-netter with 2:21 left…Räty cut the deficit to two with 1:00 remaining in regulation…Marcus Pettersson had the lone assist…Pius Suter made it a one-goal game with 30 seconds left in the third…Garland and Filip Hronek were credited with the assists…Suter tied the game with seven seconds remaining…Hronek and Hughes had the helpers…Kiefer Sherwood scored the overtime winner with 1:16 left in the extra frame…Garland had the only assist…Suter led the team with five shots…Dakota Joshua had six hits…Mancini blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

