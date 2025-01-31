Game Notes: Canucks at Stars

CANUCKS AT STARS

TV: Sportsnet, Victory+

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Stars this season: Jan. 31 (road), Mar. 9 (home), and Apr. 8 (road).

Vancouver is 82-88-22-10 all-time against Dallas, including a 35-48-12-6 record on the road.

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Stars (3-1-1 in their last 5).

Tyler Myers leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Dallas with 15 points (6-9-15) in 34 career games.

In 14 career games against the Stars, Elias Pettersson has 14 points (6-8-14).

J.T. Miller has 14 points (6-8-14) in 21 career games against Dallas.

In 15 career games against the Stars, Brock Boeser has 14 points (4-10-14).

Thatcher Demko is 7-0-1 with a 2.10 goals-against average, a .932 save percentage and one shutout in eight career starts against

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 6-2-1 with a 3.40 goals-against average and an .893 save percentage in 10 career appearances against the Stars.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (4-6-10) in his last six games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (44), points per game (1.26), and points (58).

Elias Pettersson has 12 points (6-6-12) in his last nine games against Dallas.

Brock Boeser has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games versus the Stars.

J.T. Miller has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games against Dallas.

Dakota Joshua has four points (2-2-4) in his last four games against the Stars.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 28/24: VAN 1 vs DAL 3

Dallas opened the scoring with 1:12 left in the first…J.T. Miller tied the game at 7:39 of the second with his 35th of the season…Conor Garland and Teddy Blueger picked up the assists…Dallas re-took the lead with 3:08 left in the third…Dallas scored an empty-netter with 2:03 remaining to make it a 3-1 game…Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes co-led the team with four shots on goal…Dakota Joshua had a game-high eight hits…Filip Hronek, Pius Suter, and Ian Cole each had three blocked shots…Casey DeSmith made 31 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS