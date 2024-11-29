Game Notes: Canucks at Sabres

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 27/24: VAN 4 at PIT 5
Blake Lizotte opened the scoring at 3:59 of the first…Aat Räty tied the game just before the nine-minute mark of the first…Max Sasson had the lone assist…Rickard Rakell, Kevin Hayes, and Bryan Rust added goals for Pittsburgh to make it 5-1…Pius Suter got one back for Vancouver with 6:20 left in the second…Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek had the assists…Hughes scored his fifth of the season 40 seconds into the third to cut the lead to two…Elias Pettersson had the only helper…Pettersson scored to bring the Canucks within one with under two-minutes remaining…Conor Garland and Hughes were credited with the assists…Teddy Blueger had four shots…Dakota Joshua, Räty, Kiefer Sherwood, and Carson Soucy each had four hits…Blueger and Tyler Myers each blocked two shots… Artūrs Šilovs made 18 saves.
LAST 5 – vs BUFFALO
- Mar. 19/24: VAN 3 vs BUF 2
- Jan. 13/24: VAN 1 at BUF 0
- Nov. 15/22: VAN 5 at BUF 4
- Oct. 22/22: VAN 1 vs BUF 5
- Mar. 20/22: VAN 2 vs BUF 3 (OT)
QUINN-TASTIC
- By scoring a goal and adding two assists on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Quinn Hughes tied Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (29). Cale Makar tops the list (33).
- Opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the game on Nov. 19/24 vs NYR, Quinn Hughes tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history.
- Recording one assists on Nov. 16/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history.
- Scoring the game-winning goal on Nov. 7/24 at LAK, Quinn Hughes tied Rick Lanz, Christian Ehrhoff, and Chris Tanev for 8th on the franchise’s all-time game-winning goals list amongst defencemen.
- Recording three assists in his 376th career game on Nov. 5/24 at ANA, Quinn Hughes reached the 300-assist benchmark. In doing so, he became the third fastest defenceman to reach the milestone, behind Bobby Orr (346) and Brian Leetch (368).
- Posting three assists on Nov. 5 at ANA, Quinn Hughes now has 22 such games in his NHL career, the third-most in NHL history by a defenceman aged 25 or younger, trailing only Bobby Orr (48 games) and Paul Coffey (32 games).
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Quinn Hughes has 297 career assists, the fourth-most by a defenceman in their first 375 career games, trailing only Bobby Orr, Brian Leetch, and Paul Coffey.
PUSH IT TO THE MAX
- Recording an assist in his second-career game on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Max Sasson became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson.
- Making his NHL debut on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Max Sasson became the 46th player in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.
KEVIN BLANKINEN
- Stopping all 32 shots he faced on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen became the second Canucks goaltender to post a shutout against the Bruins, joining Corey Hirsch.
- Recording his fifth-career shutout on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen is now 8-0-0 on the road to start the 2024.25 season, the fifth goaltender in NHL history to start a season with such record.
JAKE ‘N BAKE
- Returning to Boston on Nov. 26/24 for the first time since signing with Vancouver on July 1, Jake DeBrusk continued his strong play on the road, scoring in his fifth-consecutive road contest, helping the Canucks to improve to 5-0-0 on the road when he scores.
ROAD WARRIORS
- Emerging victorious on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, the Vancouver Canucks extended their road win streak to eight games, tied for the second-longest run in franchise history.
- Defeating Ottawa by a score of 4-3 on Nov. 23/24, the Canucks have begun the 2024.25 season 7-1-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history.
PETTERSSZN
- Assisting on two goals on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Elias Pettersson now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP).
- Recording two assists on Nov. 23/24 vat OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54).
- With a goal and an assist on Nov. 12/24 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson has 421 career points, passing Bo Horvat for 10th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.
BESTING THE BLACKHAWKS
- Defeating Chicago by a score of 4-1 on Nov. 16/24, the Vancouver Canucks have now won nine consecutive games in regulation against the Blackhawks dating back to 2022, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history (vs SJS from 1991-92 and vs WSH from 1974-76 are the others).
HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT
- Scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, Jonathan Lekkerimäki became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform.
- With his goal on Nov. 14 vs NYI registering at 93.38 mph, Jonathan Lekkerimäki recorded the seventh-hardest goal (as of Nov. 14) in 2024.25.
CALIFORNIA DREAMIN’
- By defeating Los Angeles on Nov. 7/24, the Vancouver Canucks completed a three-game sweep of a California road trip, the first time in franchise history the team has swept a California-only road trip.
SHOOTER SUTER
- Scoring his second goal of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history.
- With two goals on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter now has seven goals in seven-career games against the Sharks, including four in three games as a member of the Canucks.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 21
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 21
- J.T. Miller placed on Non-Roster List, Nov. 19
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 19
- D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 19
- D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17
- Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve, Nov. 17
- Dakota Joshua activated from Injured Non-Roster, Nov. 14
- Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13
- Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 13
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 12
- Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 11
- Ty Young reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 11
- Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Ty Young recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Artūrs Šilovs assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 10
- Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9
- Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 9
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Nov. 23/24 at OTT
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16/24 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 16/24 vs CHI
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 27/24 at PIT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 27/24 at PIT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 16/24 vs CHI
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL
2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Nov. 23/24 at OTT
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
- Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Fewest Shots, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Nov. 26/24 at BOS, 1st period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 15, 4x, Latest Nov. 19/24 vs NSH, 1st period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
- Most Hits, Game: 43, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
- Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
- Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 3x, Latest Nov. 17-19/24 (0-2-0)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24
VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 6-1-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-6-2
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-7-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 11-0-1
- Scoring First: 5-2-2
- Allowing First Goal: 6-5-1
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 4-4-2
- On 2 Days Rest: 5-0-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-1
- Score a PPG: 6-3-1
- Give up a PPG: 3-5-2
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-4-2
- Less than 25 shots: 3-3-1
THREE STARS – NOVEMBER
- DeBrusk – 20 pts
- Pettersson – 15 pts
- Hughes – 15 pts
- Miller – 5 pts
- Boeser – 5 pts
- Suter – 5 pts
- Brännström – 5 pts
- Lekkerimäki – 5 pts
- Šilovs – 5 pts
- Räty – 5 pts
- Sherwood – 5 pts
- Lankinen – 5 pts
OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars