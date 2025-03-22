Game Notes: Canucks at Rangers

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)

Zack Bolduc opened the scoring for St. Louis with 4:13 remaining in the second…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game 1:11 into the third period…Filip Hronek and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Brock Boeser gave Vancouver the lead 5:24 later…Nils Höglander and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Tyler Tucker evened the game 2:53 later…Dylan Holloway gave the Blues the lead 24 seconds later…Boeser tied the game with four seconds remaining in regulation…Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes had the helpers…Philip Broberg scored the overtime winner 3:42 into the extra frame…Boeser had four shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Tyler Myers blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

LAST 5 – vs NEW YORK

Nov. 19/24: VAN 3 vs NYR 4

Jan. 8/24: VAN 6 at NYR 3

at NYR 3 Oct. 28/23: VAN 3 vs NYR 4 (OT)

Feb. 15/23: VAN 4 vs NYR 6

Feb. 8/23: VAN 3 at NYR 4

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Scoring the game-tying goal at 19:56 of the third period on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Brock Boeser scored the second-latest game-tying goal in franchise history, only behind Martin Gelinas (19:58 of the third, Apr. 5/97 at EDM).

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording an assist on the game-tying goal on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Quinn Hughes reached the 50-assist mark for the fourth consecutive season, joining Henrik Sedin (seven consecutive seasons) as the only players in franchise history with a run of that length.

reached the 50-assist mark for the fourth consecutive season, joining Henrik Sedin (seven consecutive seasons) as the only players in franchise history with a run of that length. With two assists on Mar. 18/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes tied Stan Smyl for the third-most multi-assist games in franchise history (79). Hughes also passed Ray Bourque for the fourth-most multi-assist games in NHL history by a defenceman before the age of 25.

tied Stan Smyl for the third-most multi-assist games in franchise history (79). Putting home the opening goal on both Mar. 15/25 vs CHI and Mar. 16/25 vs UTA, Quinn Hughes scored in back-to-back games for the eighth time in his career.

scored in back-to-back games for the eighth time in his career. Scoring his 12th even-strength goal of the season on Mar. 15/25 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes tied his own team record for most even-strength goals by a defenceman in a season (accomplished in 2023.24).

tied his own team record for most even-strength goals by a defenceman in a season (accomplished in 2023.24). With an assist on Jan. 31/25 at DAL, Quinn Hughes extended his point streak to eight games, tying Dennis Kearns and Doug Lidster for the seventh-longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history.

extended his point streak to eight games, tying Dennis Kearns and Doug Lidster for the seventh-longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history. Recording his 20th multi-point game of the season on Jan. 29/25 at NSH, Quinn Hughes became the first defenceman with as many multi-point outings in his team’s first 50 games since Paul Coffey and Larry Robinson in 1985.86. This was also the third-straight multi-point game for Hughes , tied for the longest such streak in his career.

became the first defenceman with as many multi-point outings in his team’s first 50 games since Paul Coffey and Larry Robinson in 1985.86. Posting two assists on Jan. 29/25 at NSH, Quinn Hughes now has 78 career multi-assist games, tying him with Ray Bourque for the fourth-most by a defenceman under the age of 26. Hughes also passed Thomas Gradin for fourth place on the Canucks’ all-time multi-assist game list.

now has 78 career multi-assist games, tying him with Ray Bourque for the fourth-most by a defenceman under the age of 26.

BOES-T IN CLASS

With two goals on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Brock Boeser became the ninth player in franchise history to record 200 goals with the franchise. Boeser became the third-fastest player to reach 200-career goals (541 games) when starting their career in Vancouver, behind only Pavel Bure (328 games played) and Trevor Linden (531 games played).

became the ninth player in franchise history to record 200 goals with the franchise. Putting home his second of the game late in regulation on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Brock Boeser scored two or more goals in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his career (first time since Nov. 25-28, 2023).

scored two or more goals in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his career (first time since Nov. 25-28, 2023). Scoring two goals on Mar. 18/25 vs WPG, Brock Boeser passed Thomas Gradin for ninth on the franchise’s all-time goals list. With his second goal, Boeser hit the 20-goal plateau for the sixth time in his career, becoming the 11th player in franchise history with as many 20+ goal seasons.

passed Thomas Gradin for ninth on the franchise’s all-time goals list. Recording an assist on Feb. 27/25 at ANA, Brock Boeser tied Bo Horvat for 12th on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list.

tied Bo Horvat for 12th on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list. Putting home his 197th career goal on Feb. 8/25 vs TOR, Brock Boeser tied Thomas Gradin for the ninth-most goals in franchise history.

tied Thomas Gradin for the ninth-most goals in franchise history. Scoring the game-winning goal on Feb. 8/25 vs TOR, Brock Boeser tied J.T. Miller for the 10th-most game-winning goals in franchise history (27).

tied J.T. Miller for the 10th-most game-winning goals in franchise history (27). Putting home his 17th goal of the season on Feb. 6/25 vs COL, Brock Boeser also recorded the 70th power play goal of his career, passing Pavel Bure for seventh in franchise history.

also recorded the 70th power play goal of his career, passing Pavel Bure for seventh in franchise history. Scoring the Canucks’ first goal on Jan. 23/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career.

notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career. Getting on the board just 31 seconds into the first period on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser tallied his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying Trevor Linden, Henrik Sedin, and Tony Tanti for the third most in franchise history.

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”

With 10 hits on Mar. 20/25 at STL, Kiefer Sherwood tied Jeremy Lauzon (383 in 2023.24) for the most hits in a single-season since individual player hits began being tracked in 2005.06.

tied Jeremy Lauzon (383 in 2023.24) for the most hits in a single-season since individual player hits began being tracked in 2005.06. Recording nine hits on Feb. 22/25 at VGK, Kiefer Sherwood became the fastest player in NHL history to record 300 hits in a season, doing so in only 52 games, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Borowiecki in 2016.17 (59 GP).

became the fastest player in NHL history to record 300 hits in a season, doing so in only 52 games, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Borowiecki in 2016.17 (59 GP). With his first of eight hits on Feb. 2/25 vs DET, Kiefer Sherwood broke Luke Schenn’s franchise record for hits (274).

broke Luke Schenn’s franchise record for hits (274). Recording five hits on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Kiefer Sherwood has 249 on the season, passing Maxim Lapierre (244 in 2011.12) for the most hits in a single season by a Canucks forward.

has 249 on the season, passing Maxim Lapierre (244 in 2011.12) for the most hits in a single season by a Canucks forward. In recording his first career hat-trick on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood also became the 13th player in franchise history to record a natural hat-trick and first since Brock Boeser on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL.

PIUS SHOOTER

Putting home two goals on Mar. 18/25 vs WPG, Pius Suter recorded his 20th goal of the season, becoming only the sixth Swiss-born player in NHL history to record a 20-goal season.

recorded his 20th goal of the season, becoming only the sixth Swiss-born player in NHL history to record a 20-goal season. Scoring a goal on Mar. 1 at SEA, Pius Suter reached a new career-high of 16 goals in a single season (surpassing his 15 in 2021.22 with DET). Suter currently sits seventh all-time in scoring by a Swiss-born player with 144 points (73-71-144) in 342 career games.

BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT

Scoring goals at 9:50 (Nils Åman) and 9:58 (Pius Suter) of the third period on Mar. 15/25 vs CHI, the Canucks tied two previous instances of scoring two goals in eight seconds (Apr. 2/71 and Apr. 3/77) for the second-fastest two goals in franchise history.

Scoring two goals in 35 seconds or less twice on Mar. 15/25, the Canucks accomplished this feat twice in the same game for the first time since Apr. 15/93.

PETTERSZN

With two points (1-1-2) on Mar. 12/25 at CGY, Elias Pettersson recorded his 118th career multi-point game, the second-most amongst Swedish-born NHL players since his debut during the 2018.19 season (Mika Zibanejad, 129 games).

recorded his 118th career multi-point game, the second-most amongst Swedish-born NHL players since his debut during the 2018.19 season (Mika Zibanejad, 129 games). Recording two points on Mar. 12/25 at CGY, Elias Pettersson has now recorded points in 10 straight contests against the Flames, matching the longest streak of his career against a single franchise (10 games vs LAK). Pettersson also joined Nathan MacKinnon (COL) and Jason Robertson (DAL) as the only players with active 10+ game point streaks against Calgary.

has now recorded points in 10 straight contests against the Flames, matching the longest streak of his career against a single franchise (10 games vs LAK). Tying the game with his 14th goal of the season on Mar. 12/25 at CGY, Elias Pettersson recorded his 450th career point, passing Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history.

recorded his 450th career point, passing Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history. Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Mar. 11/25 vs MTL, Elias Pettersson recorded his 449th career point, tying Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history.

recorded his 449th career point, tying Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history. Going 20/25 (80.0%) in the faceoff dot on Mar. 5/25 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson set a new career-high for most faceoffs won in a single game, set a new Canucks’ season-high, and was the most by a Canucks player since J.T. Miller won 20 faceoffs on Dec. 23/23 vs SJS.

FIL THE THRILL

With two assists on Mar. 7/25 vs MIN, Filip Hronek has 34 career multi-assist games in his career, trailing only Adam Fox (61), Charlie McAvoy (45), and Mikhail Sergachev (44) amongst defenceman selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

has 34 career multi-assist games in his career, trailing only Adam Fox (61), Charlie McAvoy (45), and Mikhail Sergachev (44) amongst defenceman selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. Recording two assists on Mar. 5/25 vs ANA, Filip Hronek reached the 60-assist mark for the Canucks, becoming the third-fastest player to reach the mark in franchise history (125 games), only trailing Quinn Hughes (103 games), and Dale Tallon (122 games).

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Leading the Canucks to victory on Mar. 7/25 vs MIN, Kevin Lankinen made a season-high 37 saves, his most saves in a game since Jan. 17/23 when he stopped 39/40 as a member of the Nashville Predators against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

made a season-high 37 saves, his most saves in a game since Jan. 17/23 when he stopped 39/40 as a member of the Nashville Predators against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Winning his 20th game in just his 36th appearance in a Canucks uniform, Kevin Lankinen became the third-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach the 20-win mark, behind Ryan Miller (29 GP) and Kay Whitmore (33 GP).

became the third-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach the 20-win mark, behind Ryan Miller (29 GP) and Kay Whitmore (33 GP). By defeating the Blues on Jan. 27/25, Kevin Lankinen now has 13 wins on the road this season, tying Ryan Miller for the second-most wins by a goaltender in their first 20 road games in franchise history. Lankinen also passed Connor Hellebuyck for the most road wins by a goaltender this season (now second).

now has 13 wins on the road this season, tying Ryan Miller for the second-most wins by a goaltender in their first 20 road games in franchise history.

HELLO CHYTIL!

Since his arrival via trade on Jan. 31/25 through Mar. 1/25, Filip Chytil ranks first amongst Canucks skaters in shots, shot attempts, individual scoring chances, and drawn penalties.

ranks first amongst Canucks skaters in shots, shot attempts, individual scoring chances, and drawn penalties. Scoring a goal in his Canucks debut on Feb. 2/25 vs DET, Filip Chytil became the 494th different player to score in a Canucks uniform, and 62nd player to score in his debut.

became the 494th different player to score in a Canucks uniform, and 62nd player to score in his debut. Filip Chytil was acquired alongside defenceman Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers on January 31. Here is what you need to know about the Canucks’ newest centreman: Chytil will wear number 72 in Vancouver. He becomes the fourth player in franchise history to wear the number, following Peter Schaefer (2000-2001), Travis Boyd (2021), and Anthony Beauvillier (2023-2024). He was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 14 picks after Elias Pettersson. The 6’2”, 210lbs forward has appeared in 378 career game, all with the Rangers, scoring 164 points (75-89-164), ranking t-104th on the team’s all-time list at the time of the trade. He has also appeared in 36 career Stanley Cup playoff games, posting 13 points (8-5-13) and helping New York to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final. The Kromeriz, CZE native has represented Czechia on several occasions, including the 2015 World Under-17 Challenge, the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (where he won gold), the 2017 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 World Championships.

was acquired alongside defenceman Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers on January 31. Here is what you need to know about the Canucks’ newest centreman:

TOC OF THE HILL

Winning gold as an Assistant Coach with Team Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, Rick Tocchet won his third international best-on-best championship, following his wins at the 1987 and 1991 Canada Cup.

MOUNTAIN DREW

Recording the game-winning goal via penalty shot in overtime on Feb. 6/25 at SJS, Drew O’Connor became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal on a penalty shot, joining Ben Hutton, who did so on Nov. 17/16 vs ARI.

became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal on a penalty shot, joining Ben Hutton, who did so on Nov. 17/16 vs ARI. Scoring the empty net goal on Feb. 4/25 vs COL, Drew O’Connor became the 495th player to scoring in a Vancouver Canucks uniform.

became the 495th player to scoring in a Vancouver Canucks uniform. Listed at 6’4”, Drew O’Connor is now the tallest forward on the Canucks, after being acquired along with Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh on January 31. Here’s the 411 on the Chatham, NJ native: O’Connor will wear number 18 with Vancouver. He is the 33rd player in franchise history to wear the number, and first since Sam Lafferty in 2024. He went undrafted and was signed to an entry-level contract by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 20, 2020. The New Jersey native has suited up for 210 games in his NHL career, all with the Penguins, collecting 66 points (30-36-66). He has also appeared in two Stanley Cup playoff games in his career, both during the 2021.22 season. O’Connor appeared in his 200th NHL game earlier this season, on Jan. 9/25 vs Edmonton, when he scored and added an assist. He represented the United States at the 2023 World Championships, recording eight points (3-5-8) in 10 games.

is now the tallest forward on the Canucks, after being acquired along with Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh on January 31. Here’s the 411 on the Chatham, NJ native:

THREE PETEY

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins via trade on January 31, Marcus Pettersson becomes the fifth player on the Canucks to be born in Sweden (joining Elias Pettersson, D Elias Pettersson, Linus Karlsson, and Nils Höglander). Here are five things to know about the newest Canucks defenceman: Pettersson will wear number 29 with the Canucks. He becomes the 22nd player to wear the number in franchise history, and first since Casey DeSmith in 2024. He was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, two picks after Thatcher Demko. The 6’5”, 174lbs defenceman has dressed for 491 games in his NHL career, split between the Ducks and Penguins, registering 151 points (17-134-151). He has also appeared in 25 career Stanley Cup playoff games, collecting four points (0-4-4). A native of Skellefteå, SWE, he has represented his country multiple times at the international level, including the World Championship (2019), World Junior Championship (2016), World Under-18 Junior Championship (2014) and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2013) where he won a gold medal.

becomes the fifth player on the Canucks to be born in Sweden (joining Elias Pettersson, D Elias Pettersson, Linus Karlsson, and Nils Höglander). Here are five things to know about the newest Canucks defenceman:

ITALIAN STALLION

Recalled from Abbotsford on February 2 after being acquired on January 31 from the New York Rangers alongside Filip Chytil and a conditional first-round pick, here are four things to know about Victor Mancini : Mancini will wear number 90 with Vancouver. He is the first player in franchise history to wear the number. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round, 159th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Hancock, MI native has suited up for 15 games in his NHL career, all with the Rangers, collecting five points (1-4-5). Mancini appeared in his first NHL game on Oct. 9/24 at Pittsburgh, and recorded his first career goal and point on Oct. 17/24 at Detroit.

:

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Aku Koskenvuo agrees to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract, Mar. 18

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 18

Linus Karlsson agrees to terms on a one-year contract extension, Mar. 14

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 9

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 8

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 7

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Third-round pick acquired from the New York Rangers in exchange for Carson Soucy, Mar. 6

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 18/25 vs WPG

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 1/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 18/25 vs WPG

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/25 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 11/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Mar. 12/25 at CGY

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 11/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Mar. 12/25 at CGY

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 16/25 vs UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Feb. 8/25 vs TOR

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Mar. 16/25 vs UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 3x, Latest Mar. 18/25 vs WPG

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x Latest Jan. 10/25 at CAR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Feb. 4/25 vs COL

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Jan. 27/25 at STL

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Jan. 23/25 at EDM

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Mar. 1/25 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 6x, Latest Mar. 12/25 at CGY

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Mar. 15/25 vs CHI

Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 38, Mar. 7/25 vs MIN

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20, Jan. 14/25 at WPG, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Mar. 5/25 vs ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 3x, Latest Feb. 2/25 vs DET, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 12/25 at CGY

Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 4x, Latest Mar. 18/25 vs WPG

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 6x, Latest Mar. 9-11/25

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 16-1-4

Score 3 Goals or Less: 16-24-8

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-17-7

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 31-8-5

Scoring First: 20-8-7

Allowing First Goal: 12-17-5

On 0 Days Rest: 2-7-0

On 1 Day Rest: 19-13-9

On 2 Days Rest: 8-3-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-2-2

Score a PPG: 22-8-7

Give up a PPG: 10-12-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 17-12-8

Less than 25 shots: 15-13-4

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hronek – 15 pts

Pettersson – 15 pts

Hughes – 15 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Höglander – 10 pts

Blueger – 5 pts

Lankinen – 5 pts

Forbort – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

FEBRUARY WINNER – Demko, D. E. Pettersson, DeBrusk, Chytil, O’Conner, Hronek, Pettersson, Garland (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection