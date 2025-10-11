Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 9/25: VAN 5 vs CGY 1

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring with just over five minutes remaining in the opening frame…Drew O’Connor had the lone assist…Filip Chytil scored his first of the season just before the three-minute-mark of the third…Chytil put home his second of the game 5:59 later…Arshdeep Bains had the only assist…Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored his first of the campaign at 11:43 of the third…Evander Kane and Conor Garland had the assists…Morgan Frost got Calgary on the board with just under seven minutes remaining…Brock Boeser potted Vancouver’s fifth of the contest with just under three minutes remaining…Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…Chytil had five shots on goal…Sherwood had six hits…Tyler Myers blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.

LAST 5 – vs EDMONTON

Jan. 23/25: VAN 2 at EDM 6

Jan. 18/25: VAN 3 vs EDM 2

vs EDM 2 Nov. 9/24: VAN 3 vs EDM 7

Apr. 13/24: VAN 3 at EDM 1

at EDM 1 Nov. 6/23: VAN 6 vs EDM 2

BROCKSTAR

With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).

Scoring the team's fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131). After finishing inside the Top 10 of Canucks all-time goal scoring in 2024.25 (204, good for eighth in franchise history), Brock Boeser enters this season with 130 career even-strength goals, one away from passing Don Lever for the 10th most even strength goals in team history.

DEMMER TIME

Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history. Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

HUGHES FOR THE PROGRAM

Entering play on Oct. 11/25, Quinn Hughes is tied with Alex Edler for the most points by a defenceman in franchise history (409). He tied Edler in the Canucks’ second-last game of the 2024.25 season, with an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s overtime winner on Apr. 14/25.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver. With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.



RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6

Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6

Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4

Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

Nils Åman placed on waivers, Oct. 3

Vitali Kravtsov assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 3

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 8/25 at DAL

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/25 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 2/25 vs SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 16/25 vs UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most Shots, Period: 10, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: n/a

Fewest Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots, Period: 8, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 2nd/3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: n/a

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 7, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: n/a

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: n/a

Most Hits, Game: 27, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Hits, Game: 27, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Defeat: n/a

Longest Win Streak: n/a

Longest Point Streak: n/a

Longest Winless Streak: n/a

Longest Pointless Streak: n/a

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 1-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-0-0

Scoring First: 1-0-0

Allowing First Goal: 0-0-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-0

On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 0-0-0

Give up a PPG: 0-0-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-0-0

Less than 25 shots: 0-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

Chytil (5 pts)

Demko (5 pts)

Sherwood (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

