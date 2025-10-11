Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

GAME DAY - v1 - CDC -_
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT OILERS

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, CITY

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Oilers this season: Oct. 11 (road), Oct. 26 (home), Jan. 17 (home), and Apr. 16 (road).
  • Vancouver is 114-124-19-15 all-time against Edmonton, including a 51-70-7-8 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 6-4-0 in their last 10 regular season games against the Oilers (3-2-0 in their last five).
  • Brock Boeser leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Edmonton with 30 points (17-13-30) in 33 career games.
  • In 28 career games against the Oilers, Quinn Hughes has 26 points (5-21-26).
  • Elias Pettersson has 21 points (7-14-21) in 25 career games against Edmonton.
  • In 21 career games against the Oilers, Evander Kane has 19 points (8-11-19).
  • Thatcher Demko is 6-9-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage in 16 career games against Edmonton.
  • Kevin Lankinen has appeared in six career games against the Oilers, holding a record of 1-4-0 with a 4.37 goals-against average and an .859 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Filip Chytil scored two goals in the Canucks home opener against Calgary on Oct. 9/25.
  • In his last three games against Edmonton, Quinn Hughes has four points (2-2-4).
  • Brock Boeser has three points (1-2-3) in his last two games against the Oilers.
  • Saturday marks Evander Kane’s first game against the Oilers since being acquired on June 25/25.

LAST MEETING JAN. 23/25: VAN 2 at EDM 6

Zach Hyman opened the scoring for Edmonton just before the six minute mark of the first period…Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique added goals for the Oilers before the end of the first…Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added goals for Edmonton in the second…Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board at 12:27 of the second…J.T. Miller and Pius Suter had the assists…Filip Hronek brought Vancouver within three with just under five minutes left in the second…Quinn Hughes and Boeser were awarded the assists…Kasperi Kapanen added a third period tally for Edmonton…Boeser, Miller, Suter, and Phillip Di Giuseppe each had three shots…Miller had four hits…Carson Soucy blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

EDM

Goals For/Game

5.00 (t-2nd)

3.00 (t-13th)

Goals Against/Game

1.00 (t-2nd)

3.00 (t-14th)

Power Play %

0.0 (t-19th)

50.0 (2nd)

Penalty Kill %

100.0 (t-1st)

75.0 (t-17th)

Penalty Min./Game

10:00 (t-21st)

8:00 (t-15th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on October 11, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 9/25: VAN 5 vs CGY 1

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring with just over five minutes remaining in the opening frame…Drew O’Connor had the lone assist…Filip Chytil scored his first of the season just before the three-minute-mark of the third…Chytil put home his second of the game 5:59 later…Arshdeep Bains had the only assist…Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored his first of the campaign at 11:43 of the third…Evander Kane and Conor Garland had the assists…Morgan Frost got Calgary on the board with just under seven minutes remaining…Brock Boeser potted Vancouver’s fifth of the contest with just under three minutes remaining…Elias Pettersson and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…Chytil had five shots on goal…Sherwood had six hits…Tyler Myers blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 17 saves.

LAST 5 – vs EDMONTON

  • Jan. 23/25: VAN 2 at EDM 6
  • Jan. 18/25: VAN 3 vs EDM 2
  • Nov. 9/24: VAN 3 vs EDM 7
  • Apr. 13/24: VAN 3 at EDM 1
  • Nov. 6/23: VAN 6 vs EDM 2

BROCKSTAR

  • With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
  • Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).
  • After finishing inside the Top 10 of Canucks all-time goal scoring in 2024.25 (204, good for eighth in franchise history), Brock Boeser enters this season with 130 career even-strength goals, one away from passing Don Lever for the 10th most even strength goals in team history.

DEMMER TIME

  • Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
  • Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

  • Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

HUGHES FOR THE PROGRAM

  • Entering play on Oct. 11/25, Quinn Hughes is tied with Alex Edler for the most points by a defenceman in franchise history (409). He tied Edler in the Canucks’ second-last game of the 2024.25 season, with an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s overtime winner on Apr. 14/25.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

  • With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
    • With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
  • Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman placed on waivers, Oct. 3
  • Vitali Kravtsov assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 3

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 2/25 vs SEA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 16/25 vs UTA
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 1st period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 0, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Shots, Period: 10, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Most Shots, OT: n/a
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 8, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 2nd/3rd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: n/a
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 7, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
  • Most Hits, Game: 27, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 27, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: n/a
  • Longest Win Streak: n/a
  • Longest Point Streak: n/a
  • Longest Winless Streak: n/a
  • Longest Pointless Streak: n/a

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 1-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-0-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 0-0-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 0-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 0-0-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-0-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 0-0-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Chytil (5 pts)
  • Demko (5 pts)
  • Sherwood (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Monday, October 13: Vancouver vs St. Louis, 4:30pm PT
  • Thursday, October 16: Vancouver at Dallas, 5:00pm PT
  • Friday, October 17: Vancouver at Chicago, 5:30pm PT
  • Sunday, October 19: Vancouver at Washington, 9:30am PT
  • Tuesday, October 21: Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 4:00pm PT

News Feed

Canucks Hit the Road for Saturday Night Showdown in Edmonton

‘I’m coming in with confidence and playing my game’: Arshdeep Bains Makes a Strong Impression in Canucks Home Opener

Chase Wouters joins Canucks Insider Podcast for the first time since Calder Cup Win

Filip Chytil Scores Two, Canucks Beat Flames 5-1 in Home Opener

CANUCKS CELEBRATE ROGERS ARENA’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY AT HOME OPENER, PRESENTED BY TD, ON OCTOBER 9TH

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

Adam Foote Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Prior to Tomorrow's Home Opener

Canucks Begin 2025-26 Season with Flames in Town for Home Opener

Patrik Allvin Confident in Canucks’ Preparation and Depth Ahead of Opening Night

Jake DeBrusk Ready to Hit the Ice as Canucks Build Chemistry Ahead of Opener

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER

Garland Scores OT Winner, Lekkerimäki Nets Two as Canucks Beat Oilers 3-2 in Preseason Finale

Canucks Put a Bow on Preseason with Oilers in Town for a Friday Night Matchup

Marcus Pettersson Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Prior to First Full Season with Canucks

‘I know what I can do, what I am’: Filip Chytil is Ready to Seize Opportunity in Canucks Lineup

Hughes’ Three-Point Night Helps Canucks Take Down Flames 8-1

Building Blue: A Surreal Summer has Kieren Dervin Prepared for First Full OHL Season

Canucks Play Final Road Game of Preseason in Wednesday Matchup with Flames