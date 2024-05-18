Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAY 16/24: VAN 3 vs EDM 2

Edmonton opened the scoring at 4:34 of the first period…Carson Soucy tied the game with 2:33 left in the opening frame with an unassisted goal, his first of the playoffs…Edmonton re-took the lead 23 seconds later…Phillip Di Giuseppe evened the game at two just over five minutes into the second…the goal was unassisted…J.T. Miller scored the game-winning goal with 33 seconds remaining in regulation time…Elias Lindholm and Elias Pettersson picked up the assists…Miller and Quinn Hughes co-led the team in shots (4)…Tyler Myers led the team in blocked shots…Myers and Di Giuseppe each had five hits…Artūrs Šilovs made 21 saves.

LAST 5 – vs EDMONTON (REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS)

May 16/24: VAN 3 vs EDM 2

vs EDM 2 May 14/24: VAN 2 at EDM 3

May 12/24: VAN 4 at EDM 3

at EDM 3 May 10/24: VAN 3 vs EDM 4 (OT)

(OT) May 8/24: VAN 5 vs EDM 4

BLINK AND YOU’LL MISS IT

Putting home the game-winning goal with just 33 seconds left in regulation of Game 5 vs Edmonton, J. T. Miller scored the second-latest game winning goal in regulation in Canucks postseason history.

T. Miller scored the second-latest game winning goal in regulation in Canucks postseason history. Scoring two goals, including the GWG, within 39 seconds of each other in Game 1 vs Edmonton, the 24 Vancouver Canucks recorded the t-5th two fastest goals in a home playoff game in franchise history.

recorded the t-5th two fastest goals in a home playoff game in franchise history. Netting the series clinching goal in Game 6 at Nashville with 1:39 left in the third period, Pius Suter scored the latest series-clinching goal in franchise history. The goal was also the 4th latest playoff game winning goal in Canucks franchise history.

scored the latest series-clinching goal in franchise history. The goal was also the 4th latest playoff game winning goal in Canucks franchise history. Scoring 1:02 into overtime, Elias Lindholm scored the 3rd fastest goal in overtime in Canucks franchise history. Alex Burrows (0:11, Game 2 2011 Stanley Cup Final) and Chris Tanev (0:11, Game 4 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers) had the fastest goals.

scored the 3rd fastest goal in overtime in Canucks franchise history. Alex Burrows (0:11, Game 2 2011 Stanley Cup Final) and Chris Tanev (0:11, Game 4 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers) had the fastest goals. Coming back from a two-goal deficit with 2:49 left in Game 4 at Nashville, the 2023. 24 Vancouver Canucks (57:11, 8th latest) were the 8th team in NHL History with a multi-goal comeback win in under the final three minutes of a playoff game. The latest was set by the Boston Bruins in 2012.13 (58:38). Game 4 at Nashville also marked the second time in NHL history a team has recorded a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds of a game and the GWG in the opening two minutes of overtime.

24 Vancouver Canucks (57:11, 8th latest) were the 8th team in NHL History with a multi-goal comeback win in under the final three minutes of a playoff game. The latest was set by the Boston Bruins in 2012.13 (58:38). Game 4 at Nashville also marked the second time in NHL history a team has recorded a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds of a game and the GWG in the opening two minutes of overtime. By opening the scoring on their first shot of the game in Game 4 at Nashville, the Vancouver Canucks scored on their first shot on goal for the 13th time this season, tops in the NHL.

scored on their first shot on goal for the 13th time this season, tops in the NHL. Scoring two goals including the GWG within 12 seconds of each other in Game 1 against Nashville, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks set the record for the fastest two goals in franchise playoff history. The previous record for fastest back-to-back goals was set in 1989 (15 seconds).

MILLER MAGIC

Via his game-winning goal in Game 5 vs Edmonton, J. T. Miller reached 30 points in his Canucks playoff career, doing so 28 games, the fourth fewest in franchise history.

T. Miller reached 30 points in his Canucks playoff career, doing so 28 games, the fourth fewest in franchise history. With two assists in Game 2 vs Edmonton, J. T. Miller reached 27 points in his Canucks playoff career, putting him in fourth place for the most points by a player in his first 25 playoff games in a Canucks jersey.

T. Miller reached 27 points in his Canucks playoff career, putting him in fourth place for the most points by a player in his first 25 playoff games in a Canucks jersey. Tallying his 25th playoff point as a member of the Canucks in Game 1 vs Edmonton, J. T. Miller required 4th fewest games (24 GP) to reach that mark in franchise history.

T. Miller required 4th fewest games (24 GP) to reach that mark in franchise history. Recording three assists in Game 4 at Nashville, J.T. Miller recorded his 16th game with 3+ assists (regular season and playoffs combined) for the Canucks franchise. He ranks 4th for most 3+ assist games in franchise history.

NEVER SAY NEVER

The 2023. 24 Vancouver Canucks recorded their fifth come from behind victory of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 vs Edmonton, tied with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers for the most amongst teams this postseason.

24 Vancouver Canucks recorded their fifth come from behind victory of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in Game 5 vs Edmonton, tied with the Colorado Avalanche and New York Rangers for the most amongst teams this postseason. Trailing by three goals during Game 1 vs Edmonton, the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks scored four goals to take the lead and win the game. This marked the second time in franchise history the Canucks have won a playoff game where they faced a three-goal deficit. The other instance was Game 5 of the 1994 Campbell Conference Finals vs the Maple Leafs.

Z-Z-Z-ZADOROV

Assisting on the Canucks first goal in Game 4 at Edmonton, Nikita Zadorov recorded his eighth playoff point becoming the 4th defenceman in franchise history to have at least eight points in 10 playoff games. The others are Quinn Hughes, Alexander Edler and Jeff Brown.

recorded his eighth playoff point becoming the 4th defenceman in franchise history to have at least eight points in 10 playoff games. The others are Quinn Hughes, Alexander Edler and Jeff Brown. Potting his fourth goal in just his eighth playoff game with Vancouver, Nikita Zadorov became the first defenceman in franchise history to record four goals within his first eight games of a playoff run.

became the first defenceman in franchise history to record four goals within his first eight games of a playoff run. Scoring his third goal in his seventh playoff game wearing a Canucks jersey in Game 1 vs Edmonton, Nikita Zadorov is tied for the most goals recorded by a Canuck defenseman in their first seven playoff games with the franchise.

IN THE BOES-T OF TIME

Recording his 30th multi-goal game (regular season and playoffs combined) in Game 3 at Edmonton, Brock Boeser ranks t-8th for most multi-goal games in franchise history. He is tied with Thomas Gradin, Pavel Bure (41 GP) paces the list.

ranks t-8th for most multi-goal games in franchise history. He is tied with Thomas Gradin, Pavel Bure (41 GP) paces the list. Netting seven goals in nine playoff games, Brock Boeser has the t-2nd most goals within a players first nine games of a playoff run in franchise history. Mikael Samuelsson (8 goals) had the most.

has the t-2nd most goals within a players first nine games of a playoff run in franchise history. Mikael Samuelsson (8 goals) had the most. Scoring two goals in Game 3 at Edmonton, Brock Boeser set a franchise record for most goals scored in a season against the Oilers (9 goals).

set a franchise record for most goals scored in a season against the Oilers (9 goals). Tying the game with eight seconds left in regulation, Brock Boeser (59:52) scored the third latest game-tying goal in franchise history. Matt Cooke has the two-latest goals (59:58 and 59:54).

(59:52) scored the third latest game-tying goal in franchise history. Matt Cooke has the two-latest goals (59:58 and 59:54). Scoring a hat trick in Game 4 at Nashville, Brock Boeser became the 5th player in franchise history to record a hat trick in the playoffs. The last player to do so was Trevor Linden in 1996.

QUINNSANITY

Recording his 69th multi-assist game (regular season and playoffs combined) in Game 3 at Edmonton, Quinn Hughes ranks 5th for most career multi-assist games in NHL history prior to turning the age 25. Bobby Orr (117 GP) paces the list.

ranks 5th for most career multi-assist games in NHL history prior to turning the age 25. Bobby Orr (117 GP) paces the list. Recording two helpers in Game 2 vs Edmonton, Quinn Hughes (20 assists, now 22) ranks 3rd for most assists by a defencemen in the playoffs in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Edler (30) and Jyrki Lumme (31) paces the list.

(20 assists, now 22) ranks 3rd for most assists by a defencemen in the playoffs in Canucks franchise history. Alexander Edler (30) and Jyrki Lumme (31) paces the list. Assisting on two power play goals in Game 3 at Edmonton, Quinn Hughes passed Sami Salo for the second-most power play assists in playoff franchise history by a defenceman. He trails Jyrki Lumme (15).

passed Sami Salo for the second-most power play assists in playoff franchise history by a defenceman. He trails Jyrki Lumme (15). Recording the 20th assist of his playoff career in just his 25th game, Quinn Hughes became just the 3rd defenceman in NHL history to record 20 or more assists in his first 25 career playoff games.

became just the 3rd defenceman in NHL history to record 20 or more assists in his first 25 career playoff games. On May 1/24, the NHL announced that Quinn Hughes has been named as a finalist for the Norris Trophy. During the regular season Hughes recorded 92 points (17-75-92) and bested his previous record for most points in a season by a Canucks defenseman.

has been named as a finalist for the Norris Trophy. During the regular season Hughes recorded 92 points (17-75-92) and bested his previous record for most points in a season by a Canucks defenseman. Playing in his 20th career Stanley Cup Playoff game in Game 3 at Nashville, Quinn Hughes recorded his 17th and 18th career playoff assists, tying Gary Suter and Adam Fox for the most assists by a defenceman in their first 20 career playoff games.

recorded his 17th and 18th career playoff assists, tying Gary Suter and Adam Fox for the most assists by a defenceman in their first 20 career playoff games. Recording his 19th and 20th career Stanley Cup Playoff points in Game 3 at Nashville, Quinn Hughes became the third player in Vancouver Canucks history to have at least 20 points through their first 20 career postseason contests, joining Trevor Linden (21) and Thomas Gradin (21) (also joined by J.T. Miller during Game 3).

became the third player in Vancouver Canucks history to have at least 20 points through their first 20 career postseason contests, joining Trevor Linden (21) and Thomas Gradin (21) (also joined by J.T. Miller during Game 3). With two assists in Game 1 vs Nashville, Quinn Hughes has now recorded 18 points through the first 18 games of his playoff career, tying him with Brian Leetch for the sixth-most by a defenceman in NHL history through their first 18 career playoff games.

THE LIFE OF THE ARTY

Setting a career high with 42 saves in a game in Game 3 at Edmonton, Artūrs Šilovs ranks t-5th in NHL history for most saves made by a rookie in a regulation win on the road in the playoffs. He also ranks t-3rd in franchise history for most saves in a non-overtime road playoff game and is the second rookie in franchise history to record 42 or more saves in a playoff game, Thatcher Demko was the only other.

ranks t-5th in NHL history for most saves made by a rookie in a regulation win on the road in the playoffs. He also ranks t-3rd in franchise history for most saves in a non-overtime road playoff game and is the second rookie in franchise history to record 42 or more saves in a playoff game, Thatcher Demko was the only other. Securing a win in Game 1 vs Edmonton, Artūrs Šilovs became the first rookie goalie in franchise history to record three post-season wins.

became the first rookie goalie in franchise history to record three post-season wins. Earning his first career NHL shutout in Game 6 at Nashville, Artūrs Šilovs became the 14th goalie in NHL history to record a shutout in a series clinching game. He set numerous franchise marks including becoming the first rookie to record a series clinching win, the second goalie to record a shutout in a series clinching win and the youngest goalie to record a shutout in the playoffs.

became the 14th goalie in NHL history to record a shutout in a series clinching game. He set numerous franchise marks including becoming the first rookie to record a series clinching win, the second goalie to record a shutout in a series clinching win and the youngest goalie to record a shutout in the playoffs. Artūrs Šilovs became the 7th goaltender in Canucks franchise history to secure a win in their first start in the NHL playoffs.

ELIAS LIND-HIM

Scoring on the power play twice in Game 3 at Edmonton, Elias Lindholm became the seventh player in franchise history to record two power play goals in a single playoff game.

TWO PEAS IN A POD

Both scoring twice in Game 3 vs Edmonton, Brock Boeser and Elias Lindholm became the fourth pair of teammates in the past 30 years to each have two goals in a playoff game in Canucks franchise history.

GAME 1 DAK

Recording three points (1-2-3) in Game 1 vs Edmonton, Dakota Joshua became the third player to have multiple three-point games on home ice in the playoffs. The others were Cliff Ronning and Geoff Courtnall. He has also recorded the t-6th most even strength goals (3 goals) in a Canucks players first seven games in the playoffs.

became the third player to have multiple three-point games on home ice in the playoffs. The others were Cliff Ronning and Geoff Courtnall. He has also recorded the t-6th most even strength goals (3 goals) in a Canucks players first seven games in the playoffs. After recording his playoff career high in points goals and assists (3 points (2-1-3)) in his playoff debut as a Canuck in Game 1 vs Nashville, Dakota Joshua became the fourth player in franchise history to have 3+ points in their playoff debut in franchise history. The other players were Geoff Courtnall, Cliff Ronning and Brian Bradley. Joshua also became the third player in history to have 2+ goals in their playoff debut with the franchise. The others were Geoff Courtnall and Mikael Samuelsson.

* MR. NICE GUY*

On May 6/24, the NHL announced that Elias Pettersson was named as a finalist for the Lady Byng Trophy. During the 2023.24 NHL season Pettersson recorded 89 points (34-55-89) and 12 penalty minutes.

THREE OF A KIND

Thatcher Demko , Casey DeSmith and Artūrs Šilovs each recorded wins during the 2024 Vancouver Canucks’ first round series against Nashville. They became the second team to have three different goals record wins in a playoff series win. The other team was the 1972 Black Hawks.

, and each recorded wins during the 2024 Vancouver Canucks’ first round series against Nashville. They became the second team to have three different goals record wins in a playoff series win. The other team was the 1972 Black Hawks. Thatcher Demko, Casey DeSmith and Artūrs Šilovs have each secured wins during the 2024 Vancouver Canucks’ first round series against Nashville. This marked the third instance of three different goalies winning a game in the same series for a club in NHL history. The other instances were the 2004 Vancouver Canucks (Dan Cloutier, Johan Hedberg, Alex Auld) and the 1972 Black Hawks (Tony Esposito, Gary Smith, Gerry Desjardins).

THE TOC OF THE TOWN

On May 3/24, the NHL announced that Rick Tocchet was named as a finalist for the Jack Adams Trophy. Tocchet helped lead the 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks to first place in the Pacific division and their third highest point total (50-23-9, 109 points) in franchise history.

DIALED IN DEMKO

On Apr. 29/24, the NHL announced that Thatcher Demko is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. During the 2023.24 regular season, Demko recorded a record of 35-14-2, a 2.45 GAA, and .918 save percentage, setting career highs in wins, GAA and save percentage. He also recorded five shutouts, the most he has ever had in a season.

is a finalist for the Vezina Trophy. During the 2023.24 regular season, Demko recorded a record of 35-14-2, a 2.45 GAA, and .918 save percentage, setting career highs in wins, GAA and save percentage. He also recorded five shutouts, the most he has ever had in a season. Securing the win in the fifth playoff game of his career, Thatcher Demko has recorded a .974 save percentage through his first five playoff games of his career. He has the second highest save percentage by a goaltender through five playoff games. Ilya Bryzgalov (.975) paces the list.

TEAM AWARDS

J.T. Miller: Cyclone Taylor Trophy – “Most Valuable Player”

Quinn Hughes: Walter (Babe) Pratt Trophy – “Best Defenceman”

J.T. Miller: Pavel Bure Award – “Most Exciting Player” & Leading Scorer

Dakota Joshua: Fred J. Hume Award – “Unsung Hero”

Elias Pettersson: Three Stars Award

Quinn Hughes: Daniel and Henrik Sedin Award – “Community Leadership”

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Danila Klimovich recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Vasily Podkolzin recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Aaty Räty recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Nick Cicek recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Matt Irwin recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Christian Wolanin recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

Zach Sawchenko recalled from Abbotsford, May 10

THE LAST TIME… (REGULAR SEASON AND PLAYOFFS)

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: May 12/24 at EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 13/24 vs COL

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: May 12/24 at EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: May 10/24 vs EDM

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: May 16/24 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: May 14/24 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: May 8/24 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: May 14/24 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: May 3/24 at NSH

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: May 10/24 vs EDM

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: May 16/24 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 30/24 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (PLAYOFFS)

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, May 8/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Scored, Period: 3, 3x, Latest May 12/24 at EDM, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 4, 3x, Latest May 10/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, 4x, Latest May 16/24 vs EDM, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest May 3/24 at NSH

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, May 3/24 at NSH

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 2x, Latest May 12/24 at EDM

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, May 12/24 at EDM

Most SHG Scored, Game: N/A

Most SHG Allowed, Game: N/A

Most Shots, Game: 35, May 16/24 vs EDM

Most Shots, Period: 17, May 16/24 vs EDM, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 2, May 10/24 vs EDM

Fewest Shots, Game: 12, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Fewest Shots, Period: 2, May 10/24 vs EDM, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 1, Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 45, May 12/24 at EDM

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 22, May 12/24 at EDM, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 3, May 10/24 vs EDM

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 16, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, 5x, Latest May 16/24 vs EDM, 2nd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Apr. 28/24 at NSH

Most Hits, Game: 50, May 12/24 at EDM

Fewest Hits, Game: 25, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 28, Apr. 26/24 at NSH

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 8, Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Largest Margin of Victory: 2 goals, Apr. 21/24 vs NSH

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals. Apr. 23/24 vs NSH

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest May 3/24 – May 8/24

Longest Winless Streak: 1 game, 4x, Latest May 14/24 at EDM

2023.24 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS (REGULAR SEASON)

Most Goals Scored, Game: 10, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Jan. 2/24 vs. OTT, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 10, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 7, Feb. 19/24 at MIN, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 7x, Latest Mar. 9/24 vs WPG

Most PPG Scored, Game: 4, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 4, Feb. 19/24 at MIN

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Feb. 8/24 at BOS

Most Shots, Game: 43, Nov. 15/23 vs NYI

Most Shots, Period: 20, 2x, Latest Apr. 6/24 at LAK, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 6, Oct. 28/23 vs NYR

Fewest Shots, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/23 at OTT

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Dec. 14/23 vs FLA, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Mar. 13/24 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 46, 20/24 vs TOR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 25, Jan. 15/24 at CBJ, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 7, Feb. 27/24 vs PIT

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 17, 2x, Latest Mar. 21/24 vs MTL

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 1, Feb. 13/24 at CHI, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 5/24 at LAK

Most Hits, Game: 52, Jan. 20/24 vs TOR

Fewest Hits, Game: 7, Nov. 2/23 at SJS

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 25, Oct. 14/23 at EDM

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 2, Oct. 27/23 vs STL

Largest Margin of Victory: 9 goals, Nov. 2/23 at SJS (10-1 W)

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Feb. 29/24 vs LAK

Longest Win Streak: 5 games, 2x, Latest Jan. 6/24 – Jan. 13/24

Longest Point Streak: 12 games, Jan. 6/24 – Feb. 6/24

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

Longest Pointless Streak: 4 games, Feb. 17/24 - Feb. 22/24

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (PLAYOFFS)

Score 4+ Goals: 4-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 3-4

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 6-2

Scoring First: 3-2

Allowing First Goal: 4-2

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 3-4

On 2 Days Rest: 3-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0

Score a PPG: 2-1

Give up a PPG: 3-3

25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-0

Less than 25 shots: 5-4

VANCOUVER 2023.24 RECORD WHEN… (REGULAR SEASON)

Score 4+ Goals: 32-2-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 18-21-9

Allow 4+ Goals: 4-17-7

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 46-6-2

Scoring First: 38-11-4

Allowing First Goal: 12-12-5

On 0 Days Rest: 5-3-1

On 1 Day Rest: 28-14-6

On 2 Days Rest: 14-5-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-1-1

Score a PPG: 27-8-5

Give up a PPG: 18-13-6

25 or More Shots on Goal: 38-13-7

Less than 25 shots: 12-10-2

THREE STARS – MAY (PLAYOFFS)

Boeser – 10 pts

Šilovs – 10 pts

Zadorov – 10 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Joshua – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Miller – 5 pts

Hughes – 5 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

APRIL WINNER (PLAYOFFS) – Boeser, Zadorov, Miller (10 pts)

APRIL WINNER (REGULAR SEASON) – Garland, Hughes (10 pts)

MARCH WINNER – Hughes (30 pts)

FEBRUARY WINNER – Miller (25 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Pettersson (30 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – DeSmith (15 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes, Demko (30 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Pettersson (15 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection