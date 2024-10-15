Game Notes: Canucks at Lightning

By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS LIGHTNING

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Bally Sports Sun

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Lightning this season: Oct. 15 (road) and Dec. 8 (home).
  • Vancouver is 21-18-2-2 all-time against Tampa Bay, including a 10-12-0-0 record at on the road.
  • The Canucks are 2-8-0 in their last 10 games against the Lightning (1-4-0 in their last 5).
  • J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Tampa Bay with 15 points (5-10-15) in 18 games.
  • In 20 career games against the Lightning, Danton Heinen has 13 points (5-8-13).
  • Filip Hronek has 11 points (0-11-11) in 21 career games against Tampa Bay.
  • In 11 career games against the Lightning, Brock Boeser has nine points (7-2-9).
  • Kevin Lankinen is 0-3-1 with a 4.37 goals against average and an .872 save percentage in five career games against Tampa Bay.
  • Artūrs Šilovs has yet to face the Lightning in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser has two goals in two games this season.
  • Conor Garland has two points (1-1-2) in two games this season.
  • Nils Höglander has two points (1-1-2) in two games this season.
  • In two games this season, Quinn Hughes has two points (0-2-2).

LAST MEETING – DEC. 12/23: VAN 4 vs TBL 1

Andrei Kuzmenko opened scoring for the Canucks on the power play to tie the game at 6:08 in the first period…Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller assisted the goal…Brock Boeser scored the GWG at 9:29 in the second period to extend his point streak to eight-games (8-5-13)…Miller and Nils Höglander registered the assists…Höglander extended his point streak to four-games (2-2-4) on the play…Boeser posted his 20th goal of the season at 16:52 in the second period…Hughes and Filip Hronek were credited with the assist…Boeser extended the lead with a goal at 18:42 in the third period…Hughes recorded the lone helper…Both Boeser (3-0-3) and Hughes (0-3-3) had three point games…Boeser recorded his second natural hat trick this season…Thatcher Demko faced 29 shots and saved 28…Noah Juulsen led the team in hits (4)…Boeser led the team in shots (4). .

2024.25 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN 

TBL

Goals For/Game

3.50 (t-10th)

4.00 (t-5th)

Goals Against/Game

4.00 (t-24th)

1.00 (t-2nd)

Power Play %

22.2 (t-13th)

33.3 (t-5th)

Penalty Kill %

71.4 (t-23rd)

100.0 (t-1st)

Penalty Min./Game

11:30 (24th)

8:00 (t-12th)

*Rankings accurate as of 12:00pm PT on October 14, 2024

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 11/24: VAN 2 vs PHI 3 (SO)

Nils Höglander opened the scoring with 7:05 remaining in the first period…Conor Garland registered the lone assist…Foerster evened the game for Philadelphia with under three minutes left in the first…Teddy Blueger gave Vancouver the lead at 11:25 of the second…Derek Forbort and Pius Suter picked up the assists…York tied the game early in the third…Frost scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout…Jake DeBrusk had a team-high four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had six hits…DeBrusk, Carson Soucy, and Filip Hronek each had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

LAST 5 – vs TAMPA BAY

  • Dec. 12/23: VAN 4 vs TBL 1
  • Oct. 19/23: VAN 3 at TBL 4
  • Jan. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5
  • Jan. 12/23: VAN 4 at TBL 5
  • Mar. 13/22: VAN 1 vs TBL 2

HÖG START

  • Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

  • Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.
  • Making their Canucks debuts on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Danton Heinen (0-1-1), Jake DeBrusk (0-1-1), and Daniel Sprong (1-0-1) each got on the scoresheet.

TWICE AS NICE

  • Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.

QUINN-TASTIC

  • With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defanceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

Mr. 800

  • Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

FIRED UP FOR A NEW SEASON

  • The Vancouver Canucks open their 55th season by hosting the Calgary Flames. This is the 10th time the Canucks have hosted the Flames in franchise history in their regular season opener, and the first time since 2018.19.

NEW FACES

  • Entering the 2024.25 season, the Canucks have seven new additions that will be suiting up for the first time in a Canucks uniform:
    • Jake DeBrusk agreed to terms on a seven-year contract on July 1 after posting 40 points (19-21-40) in 80 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24.
    • Danton Heinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after scoring 36 points (17-19-36) in 74 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24.
    • Kiefer Sherwood agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after potting 27 points (10-17-27) in 68 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.
    • Daniel Sprong agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 20 after scoring 43 points (18-25-43) in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.24.
    • Vincent Desharnais agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after recording 11 points (1-10-11) in 78 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023.24.
    • Derek Forbort agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting four points (0-4-4) in 35 games for the Boston Bruins in 2023.24.
    • Kevin Lankinen agreed to terms on a one-year contract on September 21 after posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14
  • Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10
  • Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9
  • Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8
  • Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
  • Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7
  • Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7
  • Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6
  • Erik Brannstrom acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.
  • Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 8/24 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 0
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Most Shots, Period: 15, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period
  • Most Shots, OT: 1, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 31, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 13, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, 3rd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 26, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 12, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 12, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Largest Margin of Victory: N/A
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 1 goal, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI
  • Longest Win Streak: N/A
  • Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24
  • Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 0-0-1
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-1
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-1
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-1
  • Scoring First: 0-0-2
  • Allowing First Goal: 0-0-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-1
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 0-0-1
  • Score a PPG: 0-0-1
  • Give up a PPG: 0-0-2
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 0-0-1
  • Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Boeser – 5 pts
  • Lankinen – 5 pts

