Game Notes: Canucks at Lightning

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 11/24: VAN 2 vs PHI 3 (SO)

Nils Höglander opened the scoring with 7:05 remaining in the first period…Conor Garland registered the lone assist…Foerster evened the game for Philadelphia with under three minutes left in the first…Teddy Blueger gave Vancouver the lead at 11:25 of the second…Derek Forbort and Pius Suter picked up the assists…York tied the game early in the third…Frost scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout…Jake DeBrusk had a team-high four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had six hits…DeBrusk, Carson Soucy, and Filip Hronek each had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

LAST 5 – vs TAMPA BAY

Dec. 12/23: VAN 4 vs TBL 1

Oct. 19/23: VAN 3 at TBL 4

Jan. 18/23: VAN 2 vs TBL 5

Jan. 12/23: VAN 4 at TBL 5

Mar. 13/22: VAN 1 vs TBL 2

HÖG START

Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Nils Höglander has points in two straight games to begin the 2024.25 season. This is the second-consecutive season that Höglander has opened the season with points in the opening two games.

NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK

Skating in his second game as a Canuck on Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, Derek Forbort recorded his first point in a Canucks uniform, assisting on Teddy Blueger’s second period goal.

TWICE AS NICE

Brock Boeser scored two goals in the team’s home opener on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY. He now has eight goals in six career season-opening games, tied with Markus Naslund for the most in franchise history.

QUINN-TASTIC

With two assists on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most points by a Canucks defanceman in season opening games (10, 1-9-10).

Mr. 800

Skating in his 800th career game on Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, J.T. Miller recorded a first period assist and the game-tying goal with 1:37 remaining.

FIRED UP FOR A NEW SEASON

The Vancouver Canucks open their 55th season by hosting the Calgary Flames. This is the 10th time the Canucks have hosted the Flames in franchise history in their regular season opener, and the first time since 2018.19.

NEW FACES

Entering the 2024.25 season, the Canucks have seven new additions that will be suiting up for the first time in a Canucks uniform: Jake DeBrusk agreed to terms on a seven-year contract on July 1 after posting 40 points (19-21-40) in 80 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Danton Heinen agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after scoring 36 points (17-19-36) in 74 games with the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Kiefer Sherwood agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after potting 27 points (10-17-27) in 68 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24. Daniel Sprong agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 20 after scoring 43 points (18-25-43) in 76 games with the Detroit Red Wings in 2023.24. Vincent Desharnais agreed to terms on a two-year contract on July 1 after recording 11 points (1-10-11) in 78 games with the Edmonton Oilers in 2023.24. Derek Forbort agreed to terms on a one-year contract on July 1 after posting four points (0-4-4) in 35 games for the Boston Bruins in 2023.24. Kevin Lankinen agreed to terms on a one-year contract on September 21 after posting a record of 11-6-0 with a 2.82 goals against average and a .908 save percentage in 24 games with the Nashville Predators in 2023.24.



RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Ty Young re-assigned to Kalamazoo, Oct. 14

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 10

Mark Friedman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 9

Mark Friedman placed on waivers, Oct. 8

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Dakota Joshua placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Thatcher Demko placed on season-opening injured non-roster, Oct. 7

Jiri Patera claimed on waivers from Boston, Oct. 7

Nils Höglander signed to a three-year contract extension, Oct. 6

Erik Brannstrom acquired from Colorado in exchange for Tucker Poolman and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Akito Hirose assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 16 vs WSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 16/24 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Feb. 10/24 at DET

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Apr. 6/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Apr. 10/24 vs ARI

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 8/24 vs VGK

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 5/24 at LAK

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 18/24 at WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 6, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Most Shots, Period: 15, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 1, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 24, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 31, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 13, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 26, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 12, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 12, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Largest Margin of Victory: N/A

Largest Margin of Defeat: 1 goal, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

Longest Win Streak: N/A

Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 9-11/24

Longest Pointless Streak: N/A

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 0-0-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-1

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 0-0-1

Scoring First: 0-0-2

Allowing First Goal: 0-0-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 0-0-1

On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 0-0-1

Score a PPG: 0-0-1

Give up a PPG: 0-0-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 0-0-1

Less than 25 shots: 0-0-1

