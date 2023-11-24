GAME NOTES | Canucks at Kraken

LAST GAME PLAYED - NOV. 22/23: VAN 2 at COL 5

Nils Hoglander opened scoring for the game at 16:23 in the first period to extend his point streak to four games, the longest of his career...Anthony Beauvillier and Sam Lafferty were credited with assists on the play, both registering an assist in back to back games...J.T. Miller scored a goal at 9:04 in the second period to tie the game, extending his point streak to nine games (7-7-14)...Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek recorded the assists...Hughes extended his point streak to nine games (4-11-15)...J.T. Miller won 17 face-offs, tying the Canucks season high...Ian Cole (6) matched the Canucks season high in blocked shots.

LAST 5 - vs SEATTLE

Nov. 18/23: VAN 3 vs SEA 4

Apr. 4/23: VAN 2 vs SEA 5

Jan. 25/23: VAN 1 at SEA 6

Dec. 22/22: VAN 6 vs SEA 5 (SO)

Oct. 27/22: VAN 5 at SEA 4

BOP TO THE TOP

Quinn Hughes leads the league in points after recording a point (0-1-1) on Nov. 22/23 at COL to bring his total to 31 (8- 23-31) this season. He was the first player to reach the 30 points mark this year.

Quinn Hughes (8-23-31), Elias Pettersson (8-20-28) and J.T. Miller (13-17-30) are the first teammate trio with 27+ points in their teams first 17 games of a season since Dany Heatley, Daniel Alfredsson, and Jason Spezza did it in 2005.06 for the Ottawa Senators.

HITTING HARD

The Vancouver Canucks (387) currently lead the league in hits. Dakota Joshua (54) leads the Canucks and currently ranks seventh in the NHL in hits.

NON-STOP NOVEMBER

The Vancouver Canucks are currently second place in the Western Conference and t-3rd in the league. They also have the highest goal differential (+29) in the league.

On Nov. 15/23, the Canucks extended their season-opening home game point streak to seven games (6-0-1), tying the second longest run-in franchise history.

The Canucks recorded their 60th goal of the season on Nov. 11/23 at TOR, marking the second time they have ever reached that mark in 14 games or fewer. They last time they accomplished this feat was in 1983.84 (13 GP).

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, the Canucks set a new franchise record for the fewest games to reach 10 wins (13 GP). The record was previously 14 games set in 2005.06 and 2014.15. They also started the month of November 4-0-0, for the first time since 2010.

The Canucks lead the league in goals per game (4.00).

With the 6-2 win on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, the Vancouver Canucks are off to their best start in franchise history through 12 games (9-2-1).

The Canucks 10-1 victory on Nov. 2/23 was the first time the Canucks had scored 10 goals in a game since Mar. 1/92 versus Calgary.

With their 3-1 victory on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, the Canucks extended their winning streak against the Sharks to 11 games. It is the third-longest active win streak against a single franchise in the NHL. It is tied for the Canucks longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (Jan. 10/06 – Feb. 2/13 vs TOR, 11 GP)

HRONEK SHOOTING HIS BEST SHOT

On Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Filip Hronek recorded his first goal as a Canuck. The shot was recorded at 100.37 mph, the 11th- hardest shot recorded in the league this season. With his goal, Hronek tied the longest point streak by a Canuck defenseman (1-13-14, 11 GP) in franchise history with Dennis Kearns and Jiri Bubla.

Hronek became the third player in Canucks franchise history with an assist streak of 10+ games on Nov. 12 at MTL, joining Daniel Sedin (11 GP 2009.10) and Dennis Kearns (11 GP, 1976.77).

TEAMMATES ON A TEAR

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller are the fastest pair of Canucks teammates to each reach 30 points (20 GP) in franchise history. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom (1983.84) and Tony Tanti and Greg Adams (1987.88) are the duo that held the previous record of 23 GP.

Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller are t-2nd for longest active point streaks in the NHL at 9 games. Quinn Hughes became the sixth defenseman in Canucks franchise history to have a streak as long and the second this season, (Filip Hronek, 1-13- 14, 11GP)

Brock Boeser and J.T. Miller are the first pair of Canucks teammates to each record 10+ goals through the first 16 games of a season since Alexander Mogilny and Trevor Linden in 1995.96.

On Nov. 9 at OTT, Quinn Hughes (18) and Filip Hronek (16) became one of three defencemen pairs in NHL history to each register 14+ assists through the first 13 games of a season and the first since 1991.92.

QUINNSANITY

Quinn Hughes tied Jyrki Lumme for fourth most assists (238) by a defenseman in Canucks franchise history. He is currently four behind Doug Lidster (242) for third all-time amongst Canucks defensemen.

On Nov. 22/23 at COL, Quinn Hughes (5-15-20, November 2023) became the second player in Canucks franchise history to have 20 points in a single calendar month. Dennis Kearns is the only Canuck to complete this feat (1-20-21, March 1977)

After recording 2 points (1-1-2) on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes ties Bobby Orr (1972.73) for 4th in fewest games from the start of a season to record 30 points by a defenseman. He has also become the 3rd defenseman in NHL history to record 30 points in less than 20 games, trailing Bobby Orr (5x, Latest 14GP in 1974.75) and Al MacInnis (18GP, 1990.91)

After scoring a goal on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Hughes matched his career high for most goals scored in a season (8) in just 19 GP.

Assisting on J.T. Miller’s goal on Nov. 20/23 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes required the second-fewest games in franchise history to record 30 points in a season, trailing Tony Tanti in 1983.84 (17 GP).

Quinn Hughes is the fourth defenseman in NHL history to record five three-point games within the first 16 games of a season. Other notable names include Bobby Orr (2x), Denis Potvin, Doug Wilson. He leads the league in three-point games this season.

After recording two assists on Nov. 15/23 vs NYI, Quinn Hughes owns the Canucks franchise record for fewest games (16 GP) needed to record 20 assists. Henrik Sedin previously held the record (17 GP, 2010.11).

With his lone assist on Nov. 12/23 at MTL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 18th assist of the season through his first 15 games, marking the second time he has accomplished this feat (also 2022.23). Bobby Orr is the only other defenseman to achieve this feat multiple times.

Hughes (23) currently sits second in the league in assists.

By collecting four points (1-3-4) on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes owns the record for most 3+ assist efforts by a defenceman within their first 300 games all-time (16, 295 GP). Notable names on the list include Bobby Orr (15) and Paul Coffey (13). He is also the sixth defensemen all-time with four three-point games in the first 12 games of a season.

Hughes is ranked t-3rd for fastest defenceman to reach 20 points in a season (12 GP). Only three defensemen have done it faster, Paul Coffey (10 GP, 1988.89), John Carlson (11 GP, 2019.20) and Bobby Orr (11 GP, 1974.75).

After posting three assists on Nov. 6/23 vs EDM, Hughes (21) ranks 2nd in Canucks franchise history for most career regular season or playoff 3+ assist efforts. He trails only Henrik Sedin (38) for most in franchise history.

On Nov. 2/23 at SJS, Hughes (1-4-5) set a new career-high for points in a single-game, he tied the single-game franchise record for points by a defenceman, a record also held by Jeff Brown (1994.95). He is the fifth defenceman in the past five years to accomplish this feat and ninth active defenseman to post five points in a contest.

Hughes currently leads all defenceman in assists since the 2019.20 regular season (235).

PETEY'S PUTTING UP THE POINTS

With his assist on Nov. 18/23 vs SEA, Elias Pettersson became the third player in franchise history to record 20 assists in 18 or fewer games. Quinn Hughes (2x, 16 GP, 2023.24 & 17 GP, 2022.23), Henrik Sedin (17 GP, 2010.11) are the only other players to complete this feat.

On Nov. 11/23, Pettersson matched the Canucks franchise record of fastest player to reach 25 points in a season (14 GP). Tony Tanti also completed this feat in 1983.84.

After his three-point outing on Nov. 9/23 at OTT, Pettersson (28) is t-11th with Petri Skriko for most three-point games in Canucks franchise history.

On Nov. 4/23 vs DAL, Elias Pettersson (11) tied the Canucks franchise record for the fewest games needed to score 20 points in a season. Tony Tanti and Patrik Sundstrom both accomplished this feat in 1983.84.

SENSATIONAL STARTS

On Nov. 9/23 vs OTT, Brock Boeser scored the fastest goal to begin a game this season, it also marked the first time the Canucks have scored inside the first 15 seconds of a road game since Henrik Sedin’s goal on Oct. 24/14 at COL.

Scoring within 62 seconds to start the second period on Oct. 19/23 at TBL, Brock Boeser and Tyler Myers recorded the fifth- fastest instance of two goals to start any period in Canucks history.

On Oct. 11/23 vs EDM, Brock Boeser (4-0-4), Elias Pettersson (1-3-4) and J.T. Miller (1-3-4) became the fourth trio in NHL history to each record four+ points in a season opener.

DIALED IN DEMKO

Demko recorded his second shutout of the season and fifth of his career in the 2-0 win on Nov. 4/23 vs DAL. This marked the first time he has recorded two shutouts in the same season.

Demko (12) owns the record for fewest goals allowed by a Canucks goalie through their first eight appearances of a season. Other notable names include Roberto Luongo (13, 2012.13) and Kirk McLean (15, 1991.92).

BROCKSTAR

Brock Boeser (13 goals) is currently t-3rd in the league.

With his sixth goal of the season, registered on Oct. 21/23 at FLA, Boeser currently ranks third all-time amongst Canucks skaters for most goals through the first five games of a season. Tony Tanti (7 goals, 1983.84) and Alexander Mogliny (7 goals, 1995.96) are tied for first.

GO SHORTY

On November 20/23 vs SJS, Sam Lafferty recorded a shorthanded goal at 19:59 in the second period. He has tied the Canucks franchise record for latest shorthanded goal in a period.

After posting his fifth SHG of his career on Oct. 28/23 vs NYR, Tyler Myers now ranks t-2nd for most SHG among active defensemen, trailing only Mark Giordano (13). This marked his third SHG with the Canucks ranking him t-3rd for most SHG by a Vancouver defenseman in franchise history. Jyrki Lumme (6) and Mattias Ohlund (5) top the list.

2023.24 CANUCKS MILESTONES

Andrei Kuzmenko appeared in his 100th NHL game, Nov. 22 at COL

Quinn Hughes appeared in his 300th NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Linus Karlsson appeared in his first NHL game, Nov. 16 at CGY

Ilya Mikheyev appeared in his 200th NHL game, Nov. 6 vs EDM

Elias Pettersson recorded his 200th career assist, Nov. 2 at SJS

Anthony Beauvillier appeared in his 500th NHL game, Nov. 2 at SJS

Brock Boeser appeared in his 400th NHL game, Oct. 14 at EDM

Rick Tocchet recorded his 200th career win, Oct. 14 at EDM

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 16

Akito Hirose recalled from Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 14

Jack Studnicka placed on for the purpose of assignment, Nov. 13

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Akito Hirose reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 18

Jack Studnicka on regular recall, emergency conditions terminated, Oct. 17

Guillaume Brisebois placed on LTIR, Oct. 17

THREE STARS - NOVEMBER

Hughes – 30 pts

Miller – 20 pts

Demko – 15 pts

Boeser – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Mikheyev – 5 pts

Suter – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

OCTOBER WINNER - Pettersson (15pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars selection