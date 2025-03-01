Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

CANUCKS AT KRAKEN

TV: CBC, Sportsnet, City, KHN, KONG

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third of four meetings between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Dec. 28 (home, 5-4 OTL), Jan. 2 (road, SOW), Mar. 1 (road), and Apr. 2 (home).

Vancouver is 8-4-1 all-time against Seattle, including a 5-2-0 record on the road.

The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Kraken (2-2-1 in their last 5).

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Seattle with 14 points (6-8-14) in 13 games.

In 11 career games against the Kraken, Elias Pettersson has 11 points (4-7-11).

Quinn Hughes has nine points (2-7-9) in 10 career games against Seattle.

In five career games against the Kraken, Filip Chytil has five points (1-4-5).

Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 with a 1.74 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage in three career games against Seattle.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to appear in a game against the Kraken.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (4-8-12) in his last nine games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (46) and points per game (1.22) and is third in points (60).

Jake DeBrusk has three points (1-2-3) in his last two games versus Seattle.

Brock Boeser has three points (2-1-3) in his last three games against the Kraken.

Since February 1, the Canucks a penalty kill percentage of 95.0%, ranking second in the NHL over that span.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 2/25: VAN 4 at SEA 3 (SO)

Chandler Stephenson opened the scoring for Seattle less than two minutes into the first…Max Sasson tied the game at 13:17 of the first…Danton Heinen and Nils Höglander had the assists…Conor Garland gave the Canucks the lead just before the eight-minute-mark of the second…Phil Di Giuseppe and Derek Forbort were awarded the assists…Tyler Myers doubled the lead at 5:35 of the third…J.T. Miller and Jake DeBrusk were credited with the helpers…Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn scored for Seattle to tie the game later in the period…Miller scored the lone goal in the shootout…Myers had five shots…Kiefer Sherwood had six hits…Miller, Forbort, Noah Juulsen, Myers, Sasson, and Vincent Desharnais each blocked two shots…Thatcher Demko made 11 saves, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 13 shots in relief.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS