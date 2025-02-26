Game Notes: Canucks at Kings

CANUCKS AT KINGS

TV: Sportsnet, TNT, MAX, truTV

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the final of three meetings between the Canucks and Kings this season: Nov. 7 (road, 4-2 W), Jan. 16 (home, 5-1 L), and Feb. 26 (road).

Vancouver is 120-107-35-11 all-time against Los Angeles, including a 50-65-16-5 record on the road.

The Canucks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games against the Kings (2-3-0 in their last 5).

Brock Boeser leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Los Angeles with 23 points (17-6-23) in 22 games.

In 20 career games against the Kings, Elias Pettersson has 21 points (9-12-21).

Quinn Hughes has 17 points (3-14-17) in 17 career games against Los Angeles.

In eight career games against the Kings, Filip Chytil has seven points (1-6-7).

Kevin Lankinen has a 2-0-0 record with a 1.35 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage in two career starts against Los Angeles.

Artūrs Šilovs has yet to appear in a game against the Kings in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (5-7-12) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (45) and points per game (1.26) and is third in points (59).

Brock Boeser’s 17 career goals against Los Angeles is tied for his most versus a single franchise (also EDM).

Filip Hronek has three points (0-3-3) in his last three games against the Kings.

Conor Garland has two points (1-1-2) in two games against Los Angeles this season.

LAST MEETING – JAN. 16/25: VAN 1 vs LAK 5

Alex Turcotte opened the scoring for Los Angeles in the first minute of the opening period…Turcotte and Adrian Kempe added goals later in the period…Quinn Hughes got Vancouver on the board at 14:52 of the second…Conor Garland and Filip Hronek had the assists…Kevin Fiala got one back for the Kings later in the period…Warren Foegele added another for Los Angeles in the third…Carson Soucy, Nils Höglander, Elias Pettersson, and Hughes each had three shots on goal…Phillip Di Giuseppe had four hits…Tyler Myers blocked five shots…Thatcher Demko made 16 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS