Game Notes: Canucks at Golden Knights

CANUCKS AT GOLDEN KNIGHTS
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Scripps Sports, TVAS
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of four meetings between the Canucks and Golden Knights this season: Dec. 19 (road), Feb. 22 (road), Apr. 6 (home), and Apr. 16 (home).
- Vancouver is 7-12-2 all-time against Vegas, including a 4-6-0 record on the road.
- The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games against the Golden Knights (2-3-0 in their last 5).
- J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Vegas with 18 points (6-12-18) in 17 career games.
- In 16 career games against the Golden Knights, Elias Pettersson has 17 points (7-10-17).
- Conor Garland has 17 points (7-10-17) in 23 career games against Vegas.
- In 16 career games against the Golden Knights, Brock Boeser has 16 points (7-9-16).
- Quinn Hughes has 15 points (5-10-15) in 12 career games against Vegas.
- Thatcher Demko is 3-4-1 with a 3.43 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage in nine career games against the Golden Knights.
- Kevin Lankinen has made five appearances in his career against Vegas, going 3-0-2 with a 3.47 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Quinn Hughes has 14 points (2-12-14) in his last 10 games.
- Elias Pettersson has 11 points (2-9-11) in his last 11 games.
- J.T. Miller has eight points (1-7-8) in his last eight games.
- Kevin Lankinen is 3-1-1 with a 2.35 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage in his last five games.
LAST MEETING – APR. 8/24: VAN 4 vs VGK 3
The Golden Knights opened scoring for the game with two goals…Conor Garland scored a goal at 11:50 in the first period on the power play….Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller were credited with the assists…On the power play, Hughes netted a goal at 14:26 in the first period to tie the game…Brock Boeser and Miller assisted the goal…Vegas scored another goal to take the lead in the second period…Boeser scored his 40th goal of the season at 13:10 in the second period to tie…Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers recorded the assists…Garland scored the game winning goal at 18:31 in the second period…Miller and Dakota Joshua were awarded with the assists…Garland recorded his 100th career goal and appeared in his 400th career NHL game…Miller recorded his 400th career assist…Garland led the team in shots (5)…Joshua led the team in hits (8)…Ian Cole matched the Canucks individual high for blocked shots (6).
