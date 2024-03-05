Every Kid’s Dream: Young Hockey Players Sharing Ice with Canucks Stars is an Unforgettable Experience

Being part of the Vancouver Canucks’ gameday experience is something many kids dream of, but they don’t necessarily have to wait until they’re an NHL player to get the chance.

If you’ve been to a Canucks game or watched one on TV, you may have noticed kids on the ice standing beside a few of the players and the referees during the national anthems. They follow Fin onto the ice, skate a few laps around him and a couple more with the Canucks before taking their positions next to the players and officials.

For 10-year-old Lochlan Bean and 12-year-old Clara Lynn, who’ve recently been part of a gameday, they loved the atmosphere and energy.

Ben Williams participated in the program back in 2010 and stood next to Roberto Luongo. He’s reminded of that moment during his pre-game anthems in the Maritime Junior Hockey League (MJALHL).

Bean is from Comox and made the trip over with his mom, dad and sister for an exciting weekend in Vancouver. He’s a goaltender and his favourite NHL goalie is Thatcher Demko. When he found out he was going to get the opportunity to stand next to Demko, he was beside himself.

“I was so excited, I was rolling around on the floor,” Bean exclaimed. “This meant everything to me. I told all of my friends and told them what jersey I’d be wearing if they wanted to see me on TV.”

Standing next to the 6-foot-seven (on skates) Demko, Bean couldn’t believe how tall the Canucks’ goaltender is and was thrilled to get a fist bump from the All-Star. Bean’s a bit of a veteran though, having skated on Rogers Arena ice for a public skate when he was three years old, so he felt a little more comfortable out there this second time around.

“It was really cool! It was really hard to hear things on the ice, but it was still really cool looking around and seeing all the people watching,” he said.

Also from Vancouver Island, Lynn, 12, plays defence for the U13 A Victoria Reign and has been a B.C. hockey referee the past two years. Some crazy weather conditions that resulted in ferry cancellations almost prevented her from missing the game, but she made it just in time.

She felt the adrenaline take over as she skated her lap and was incredibly proud to stand next to NHL referees during the national anthem.

“The time it takes to prepare and everyone it takes to make it possible and the and steps it takes to get everyone in the right position is amazing. I was thinking ‘what is going on, this is crazy, I can’t believe I’m here. This is awesome!’”