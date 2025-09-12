Elias Pettersson, Tom Willander and Braeden Cootes Discuss Excitement for Prospect Showcase

Defencemen Kirill Kudryavtsev and Elias Pettersson (D-Petey) strengthen their defence corps, and both played in NHL games last season.

Aleksei Medvedev was selected in the second round of the 2025 draft, and he will patrol the crease with former Harvard goaltender Aku Koskenvuo, who graduates into pro hockey this season.

“It feels good getting back in the [Canucks] gear and seeing all the guys, coaches, and staff, so [I am] really excited,” said 2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes.

“They’re going to give me tons of opportunities this weekend, and I’m really excited. I get to play with a lot of really good players here, too. It’s more guys around my age, so a bit more opportunity, like I said, and [I can] just go out and play my game.”

Cootes captained the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL last season, along with Canada’s U18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. He was a point-per-game player in the WHL last year (26g-37a-63p in 60gp) and then put up two goals and six assists for eight points in six playoff games.

The 18-year-old centre is looking at this weekend as the first step of training camp and is excited to represent the Canucks before he checks in with the big club in Penticton next week.

“Getting to skate with those guys and learn from them, I mean, they’re playing in the NHL for a reason,” said Cootes. “To learn from the Sedins every day, not many people get that opportunity. So, [I am] just trying to learn every day and get better.”

The Canucks top pairing at their practice on Thursday was the Swedish duo of Willander and D-Petey. The two played together at the most recent World Junior Championships and are excited about the opportunity to skate as a defence pair.

“He’s a really good player and a good guy. We go along good, so it’s fun to skate with him,” said Pettersson.

Willander is also excited about the chance to have D-Petey as his partner.

“He plays a good game. I like the way he plays. He’s got that defence-first mentality, and I think that’s a good approach to being able to make it in the pros,” said Willander.

The top line at Thursday’s practice saw 6’6” Vilmer Alriksson join a pair of first-rounders in Lekkerimäki and Cootes. The trio brings a good combination of size, speed, skill, and a dynamic shooter in Lekkerimäki.

This weekend’s games take place on Saturday in Everett at 6:00 p.m. PT, and on Sunday in Seattle at 4:00 p.m. PT. Follow along to the Canucks Insider account on X (formerly Twitter) for updates.