Demko Earns Shutout, Canucks Blank Blues 5-0

The Canucks continue to improve their season record after their road trip, winning the first of a back-to-back at Rogers Arena against St. Louis.

Vancouver limited scoring chances and Thatcher Demko stopped all 22 attempts, collecting his first shutout of the season. He was happy to see it on the scoresheet, but quickly deferred to his teammates who allowed just three shots against in the first period.

“Our reads are really good. We don’t compound mistakes which is huge. If there is a breakdown guys have composure and hockey IQ to get back in a good spot and make sure that second error doesn’t' happen. I can’t say enough about the team defense mentality that it takes and obviously it transfers over to the PK which has been great,” Demko said.

“It’s probably one of the better starts I’ve seen us have in my career. I’m really proud of that effort and coming back home, we’re just on the road for a long time, we want to make sure that we establish at home ice and obviously our home opener was great, but tonight was a good second home game and try to build that culture at home the rest of the year.”

Quinn Hughes, who was the first star of the game, scored Vancouver’s first goal eight minutes into the first and the Canucks didn’t look back.

Hughes said he’s trying to shoot more when he gets a good look.

“I feel a lot more dangerous than I have in the past...the body feels good, and my skill can keep up with what I’m trying to do,” he said.