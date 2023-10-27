Chris Faber to join the Vancouver Canucks as Senior Hockey Writer

The Vancouver Canucks today announced that respected hockey journalist, Chris Faber, will join the organization on November 6, 2023, becoming the team’s first Senior Hockey Writer. An exceptional and enthusiastic storyteller, Chris has created a significant following since his founding of the Canucks Conversation podcast in 2018, followed quickly by joining Canucks Army in 2019 as senior writer and senior content creator.

Most significantly, Chris has demonstrated great passion for the Canucks development system, many times being the only reporter committed to the Abbotsford Canucks while constantly sharing updates from our prospects around the world. His passion runs so deep that he is currently learning Swedish.

Chris will be afforded unique insider access to our hockey operations team, working closely with our entire organization to capture and share compelling stories of interest to our fans.

“Chris’ enthusiasm for this role, coupled with his understanding of the types of stories that he believes our fans are looking for, make him a perfect complement to our team,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Our audiences are diverse, at different points in their hockey journey, and looking to learn more about our players, our prospects and how you build a winning organization. Chris is a sports journalism swiss-army knife, capable of so many different things; and with this addition, we are going to help all our fans get even closer to their team.”

Faber joins @CanucksReporter Kate Pettersen and Lindsey Horsting in connecting directly with our fans.