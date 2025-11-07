CANUCKS TO SUPPORT HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER, PRESENTED BY WELL HEALTH, ON NOVEMBER 8TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by WELL Health, on Saturday, November 8th when the team faces the Columbus Blue Jackets. This annual initiative brings the hockey community together to support those affected by cancer, hear their stories, honour their strength, and inspire hope in the ongoing fight.

“Hockey Fights Cancer is a meaningful night that we are incredibly proud to host each year,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “It’s a night to inspire hope, celebrate resilience, and recognize the incredible strength of those living with cancer and their loved ones. Beyond honouring their courage, we aim to raise awareness and foster a sense of unity across the community, standing together with everyone affected by cancer.”

Activities scheduled for Hockey Fights Cancer Night:

Personalized “I Fight For” signs created by players and staff will line the wall outside of Canucks hallway, serving as a powerful reminder of the cause and people that motivate them.

Fans are also encouraged to show their support by adding messages to the Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” walls located at Sections 102 and 315, writing the names of loved ones impacted by cancer.

A ceremonial puck drop will take place, along with a bell-ringing ceremony featuring five-year-old Bryce, who is proudly celebrating being cancer-free after a two-year battle with T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma.

Join the fight against cancer and get your special edition Hockey Fights Cancer merch including pucks, hats, and toques available at the team store and online at Vanbase.ca.

This night will help raise awareness for local nonprofit organizations Melanoma Canada and Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada. Learn more about these organizations between Sections 101-103.

The Canucks for Kids Fund will also be donating $20,000 to the V Foundation in support of their ongoing efforts to fund cancer research in BC.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit community.canucks.com/community-nights. For tickets to these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Interested in becoming a season ticket member? Visit ticket.canucks.com/membership for the latest information on Season Ticket Memberships.

About Hockey Fights Cancer:

For the past 27 years the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative at the national level through the NHL and NHLPA, and hyper-local level across the 32 NHL teams. Each season, every team hosts their own Hockey Fights Cancer night, and celebrates their hockey/cancer community locally, typically in November - Hockey Fights Cancer month. This remarkable initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer, please visit www.HockeyFightsCancer.com.

About the V Foundation

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, the V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee.

Upcoming Fan & Community Engagement Nights:

Hockey Fights Cancer, presented by WELL Health – November 8 vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Filipino Heritage Night – December 5 vs Utah Mammoth

Christmas Game, presented by Canadian Tire – December 11 vs Buffalo Sabres

Hockey Talks, presented by lululemon – January 19 vs New York Islanders

Pride Night – January 21 vs Washington Capitals