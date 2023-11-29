Canucks To Host 6th Annual First Nations Celebration To Honour Culture And Tradition

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce details of their 6th annual First Nations Celebration Night, presented by Rogers, when they take on the New Jersey Devils on December 5th at Rogers Arena. This Community Night will be a celebration of First Nations culture and traditions and will include multiple experiences and guests to pay homage to the spirited indigenous culture.

“Celebrating First Nation culture is essential to helping build and repair relationships with indigenous communities in the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, and Canada,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This game will serve as an opportunity to showcase indigenous traditions and recognize the continuous love and support we receive from our First Nations fans and neighbours.”

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to live, work and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations, which have been stewarded by them since time immemorial. We must all acknowledge the continuous injustices committed against indigenous communities, past and present. By celebrating First Nations culture, we aim to provide a platform that amplifies voices and offers support to these communities.

The team’s engagement with local First Nations is part of the NHL’s Hockey is for Everyone initiative, which uses the game of hockey and the league’s global influence to drive positive social change and foster more inclusive communities.

As part of their partnership of the First Nations celebration, Rogers will host 20 youth from the Simpcw First Nation in Barriere B.C. to recognize the important contribution youth make to their communities. On December 5th, the children will have a unique experience at Rogers Arena, including watching the Canucks pre-game skate, meeting with Canucks alumni and Fin, and then skating on the Canucks ice. The children will also attend the Canucks vs New Jersey Devils game that evening.

The Vancouver Canucks and Rogers believe that First Nations youth are the next generation of community leaders and experiences like this will strengthen their resilience, build self-confidence and help them develop as leaders.

First Nations Celebration highlights include:

A pre-game ceremonial puck drop featuring representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish & Tsleil-Waututh Nations and a performance of the Coash Salish Anthem.

First Nations representation during in-game elements including guest host Ashley Callingbull, anthem singers, concourse DJs, First Nations drummers, and other in-game performances.

First Nations Market at sections 122-103 on the concourse featuring samples from Mr. Bannock, handmade jewelry from LadyBird Designs, and art from Salish Lifestyle & Stewart Jacobs, all local First Nations businesses.

Full retail collection featuring this year’s custom First Nations Celebration logo designed by Cole Sparrow-Crawford & Cyler Sparrow-Point available for pre-order at vanbase.ca.

