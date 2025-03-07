CANUCKS TO HOLD CELEBRATION HONOURING WOMEN IN SPORT ON MARCH 7TH, PRESENTED BY TD 

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to host a special celebration honouring the dedication and impact of women in sport on March 7th, as they face the Minnesota Wild at Rogers Arena at 7:00pm.

“Tonight, we celebrate the extraordinary women who are breaking barriers, inspiring future generations, and transforming the world of sports with their talent and unwavering dedication,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Their passion and commitment are not only shaping the game today but also paving the way for the next generation of women in sports.”

This night will be full of fun activities! Make sure to arrive early at the Party on the Plaza to take part in all the pre-game excitement!

Party on the Plaza:

Enjoy a live musical performance by the talented Josephine and her guitarist as she sets the tone for a night full of energy and excitement!

Show your spirit and check out the face painter to get a custom design painted onto your face!

Tap into your creative side and create a fun poster supporting the team at the poster making station or create your own custom bracelet and trade them with fellow fans!

In arena activities:

A ceremonial puck drop featuring Olympic gold medalists Cammi Granato, Charline Labonté, Christine Sinclair, Maggie Mac Neil, Katie Vincent and Camryn Rogers.

Enjoy performances by Jade Monet pre-game and during the intermissions!

Get ready for an unforgettable experience with special in-arena guests, including Vancouver Rise FC, hosts Kat and Celine, the iconic PA announcer Jody Vance and the wives and girlfriends of the Vancouver Canucks players!

Explore the market on the concourse to support female led organizations and female owned businesses such as Girls at The Games, Blume, and BAK’D Cookies!

Don’t miss out on special book signings of “I Can Play Too” by Cammi Granato before the game and “Haley Got a Hat Trick” by Lexie Demko during the first intermission, both taking place in the Community Corner at Section 111!

A $20,000 donation will be given to the Grindstone Award Foundation on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets for this game and many more through this link: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

