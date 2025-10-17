CANUCKS TO CELEBRATE DIWALI IN ABBOTSFORD AND VANCOUVER THIS NOVEMBER

Vancouver, B.C. – Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to announce their upcoming Diwali Night celebrations, taking place on November 1st at Abbotsford Centre, presented by Ridgecrest Dairy, and November 5th at Rogers Arena. This year marks Rogers Arena’s ninth celebration of the Festival of Lights and fifth for Abbotsford Centre. These special nights will honour the vibrant South Asian traditions and culture while recognizing a holiday that holds deep meaning for many of our fans.

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate the South Asian community as we recognize the importance of Diwali and honour their vibrant culture,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The South Asian community embodies generosity, unity, and a deep sense of connection. We are honoured to share in the joy of this special night, celebrating the Festival of Lights at both Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.”

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps), and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Originating in India, Diwali is commemorated worldwide and is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali fosters a strong sense of unity as communities share food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays illuminate the skies to symbolize light triumphing over darkness. The word Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance.

Through these special nights, the Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks aim to reflect the same spirit of light, unity, and hope that the festival represents, bringing fans and communities together in celebration.

We are also excited to launch this year’s exclusive Diwali collection, designed by local artist Suki Kaur. The collection features four key elements: Phulkari (meaning “flower work”), the Diwali Flame, the Peacock, and the Night Sky — to symbolize hope, light, grace, and resilience. Fans can join in the celebration with this limited-edition collection, featuring hoodies, t-shirts, lanyards, hats, pins, and keychains, available now at Vanbase.ca.

Get ready for two unforgettable nights filled with high-energy performances, vibrant music, and festive fun! Stay tuned for more details, and don’t miss your chance to join in on the action! Limited tickets are still available HERE for November 1st at Abbotsford Centre and HERE for November 5th at Rogers Arena. We look forward to celebrating Diwali with you!