CANUCKS TO CELEBRATE DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION WITH PRIDE NIGHT ON JANUARY 18, PRESENTED BY STANLEY PARK BREWING

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce details of their seventh annual Pride Night game on January 18, presented by Stanley Park Brewing.

“Celebrating diversity and inclusion with the 2SLGBTQIA+ community is a very important cause to our entire organization,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We are excited about the activities planned that allow us to show our support and raise awareness and understanding in our community. Hockey is for everyone, and we look forward to coming together and celebrating these important values with our fans.”

Canucks Sports & Entertainment believe that Hockey Is for Everyone. CSE is proud to welcome and support any teammate, coach, or fan who brings passion and energy to our community. It is important that everyone, from fans to teammates and coaches, feel welcome and supported enjoying the game we love, regardless of gender identity, or expression, sexual orientation, race, colour, religion, or disability.

To help celebrate Pride, a new merchandise line created with artist MIO will be available on Vanbase.ca and at the team store, and will feature pucks, pins, hoodies, t-shirts, and jerseys!

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to participate in the celebration.

Pregame Pride Party on the Plaza starting at 5:15 p.m.:

Beer Garden presented by Stanley Park Brewing

A performance from local dance company Zynth and Co. Entertainment

Light-up “Happy Pride” letters for photo opportunities

Pride Night Activations include:

Rogers Arena will celebrate Pride with special Pride-themed LED’s, projections, and rainbow rink boards, creating a celebratory environment to be shared by all throughout the evening.

DJ Skylar Love and DJ O Show will be performing throughout the concourse and singer/songwriter Sarah Thompson will be performing during both intermissions.

A $20,000 donation will be made on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund to QMUNITY, a non-profit organization in Vancouver that supports and assists 2SLGBTQIA+ people and their allies.

Pride celebrations in sections 122-103 featuring QMUNITY, Vancouver Pride Society, Out On Patrol, and the Cutting Edges.

Interviews with Michael Robach from QMUNITY and this year’s Pride logo designer MIO.

Face painting in FIN’s Family Zone (section 103).

MIO’s Pride merchandise collection featuring pucks, pins, hoodies, t-shirts, and jerseys, available on Vanbase.ca and at the team store.

About QMUNITY:

A non-profit organization based in Vancouver, BC that works to improve queer, trans, and Two-Spirit lives. They offer youth services, counselling services and senior services.

About You Can Play:

The You Can Play Project works to ensure the safety and inclusion for all who participate in sports, including LGBTQ+ athletes, coaches and fans. They achieve this by creatin a community of allies that is able to foster a true sense of belonging.

About Vancouver Pride Society:

Vancouver Pride Society strives to produce inclusive, celebratory events, and advocates for 2SLGBTQIA+ communities through and intersectional lens.

About Out On Patrol:

Out On Patrol is an incorporated non-profit peer support organization for 2SLGBTQIA+ members of law enforcement. The society is focused on community engagement, charitable work, and education. Individuals are not required to identify as 2SLGBTQIA+ to apply for membership, allies are also encouraged to join!

About The Cutting Edges:

The only LGBTQIA+ hockey team in Vancouver provides and promotes a safe, friendly and fun environment for 2SLGBTQIA+ hockey players and any other hockey players wishing to participate.

Tickets are still available to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights. For more information, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

Make sure to stay tuned for an upcoming announcement regarding Community and Fan Engagement nights for the remainder of the regular season!