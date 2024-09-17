Canucks to Celebrate Alex Edler

Alex Edler to sign a one-day contract and retire as a Canuck on October 11

Edler Announcement - Press Release - 2568 x 1444 (2)
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that Alex Edler will sign a one-day contract with the team to officially retire from the NHL as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.

“I am humbled and honoured to officially end my career and retire as a member of the Vancouver Canucks,” said Edler. “I consider myself lucky to have started my career with such an outstanding organization, in this amazing city, with the best fans in the NHL. Finishing my NHL career where it all began is something very special for myself and my family.”

Selected by Vancouver in the third round, 91st overall, in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft, Edler would go on to spend parts of 15 seasons in Vancouver between 2006.07 and 2020.21. He played in 925 career games for the Canucks, ranking fourth in franchise history and first amongst defencemen. He also represented Sweden internationally on multiple occasions, winning gold at the 2013 and 2017 IIHF World Championships and silver at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Through his Canucks career, the Ostersund, SWE native recorded 409 points (99-310-409) and 665 penalty minutes, while averaging 22:54 of time on ice. His 409 points rank 12th all-time in franchise history and first amongst defencemen, while his 99 goals, 310 assists, and 177 power play points are tops amongst Canucks defencemen.

Edler also appeared in 82 career postseason contests with Vancouver, recording 38 points (8-30-38), 60 penalty minutes, and a +8 plus/minus rating. He was an integral part of the Canucks’ run to the 2011 Stanley Cup Final, putting up 11 points (2-9-11) across 25 games and averaging 24:47 of time on ice.

Tickets to this exclusive game are limited. Fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets now while supplies last at ticket.canucks.com.

