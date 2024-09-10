Canucks Swing for Success at 40th Annual Jake Milford Charity Golf Tournament

Hughes asked Sherwood what he’s most looking forward to bringing to the Canucks’ roster.

“I think just adding to the identity. Obviously, the team was pretty close last year, and I think it's promising direction that we're going. And I just wanted to do my part and try to help us get the top,” said Sherwood.

DeBrusk shared what he’s hoping to bring to the Canucks this season.

"What excites me most about the team is just how good the team was last year. I think that there's so many good players on this team, and I honestly hate playing against you guys, even though we're in the East. So, I was just really excited to join in. What I can bring to the team is a bunch of bad jokes and just some speed I guess,” DeBrusk said.

Langley product Heinen talked about his favourite Canucks growing up and how special it will be to wear the Canucks logo.

“I’d say early on it was Markus Näslund, part of the West Coast Express there. And then it turned into Alex Burrows for a bit there, playing with the Sedins and all that. [It’s] super special. I grew up coming to games and that was the NHL to me, that was the dream, and to be able to put on that jersey, I know how passionate the fan base is and how much they care, so that's what you want as a hockey player,” said Heinen.

Dave Babych received his silver stick from the Canucks organization for his 1,000th game, which was presented by Arthur Griffiths and Michael Doyle

Babych’s family celebrated the occasion on Sunday as a surprise and Babych was totally caught off guard and taken aback by the gesture.

“For you [Canucks] go back that far, and for the team right now to participate in doing this, and it's quite an honor,” said Babych.

Rod Brathwaite received the Jake Milford Award for his outstanding contribution to growing the game of hockey in BC, as voted on by Canucks Alumni.

He joked in his acceptance speech: “a lot of people say I've seen the guy around a lot, but I'm not sure what he does.”

The question is: what doesn’t he do?

Brathwaite is the Manager of Community Partnerships and Hockey Development for the Vancouver Canucks and is also the Canucks Alumni Liaison and can be seen on game nights at the Canucks’ bench helping young fans be part of the game day experience.

He also works with Canucks Alumni on community visits and helping host those from the community visit Rogers Arena.

Brock Boeser spoke with the media before the event, saying he looks forward to the golf tournament to kick off the season every year.

“I’m really excited, it’s great to see everyone, I think it’s the first time you get to see not just the players but the coaches and everyone. It’s a great event and I can’t wait to get going,” said Boeser.

Canucks defenceman, Carson Soucy wasn’t going to have a little bit of rain ruin his day on the course.

“Hopefully the sun peeks out, I checked Vancouver [weather which] said we’re going to get some sun, but it’s a little rainy here. It’ll be fun, I’m always happy to be out on the course no matter what, so I think it’ll be a good outing,” said Soucy.

DeBrusk mentioned it’s nice to spend time with his new teammates away from the rink while they help raise money for the Canucks for Kids Fund.

“It’s nice, doing something away from the rink too, playing some golf. Probably some funny things are going to happen today, but these events are always nice, they’re always obviously for a great cause and I’m just happy I could be here and get some time with some of the guys,” DeBrusk said.

Canucks Rinkside Reporter Olivia McDonald was out on the course checking in on players’ golf games throughout the day.

Tyler Myers and his group had a lot of fun out on the course.