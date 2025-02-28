Canucks Sports and Entertainment and BCLC Partner for Special Community Experience for Downtown Eastside

Rogers Arena recently transformed into a massive dining room as a place of connection, warmth, and community for nearly 1,000 individuals from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside for an event called Community Connect: Nourish the Neighbourhood.
Canucks Sports and Entertainment (CSE) and British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) hosted a unique dining experience designed to positively impact our community through the power of a nourishing meal, good conversation and connection to local, supportive resources.
Over 200 volunteers from CSE and BCLC dedicated their time to serving meals and connecting with guests throughout the event. Among the special guests were Canucks alumni that included Stan Smyl, Darcy Rota, and Chris Higgins among others and Vancouver Warriors defenceman Brett Mydske, who took photos and signed autographs, adding a personal touch to the evening.
CSE Vice President of Community Relations, Alex Oxenham and BCLC’s Director of Social Purpose, Partnerships, and Engagement, Lara Gerrits both agreed it was a great opportunity to come together to create stronger connections within the community.
“It’s important because we live and work in this community where food security is an issue, and there are so many deserving people who need a hot meal. We have the space and the facility to do something like this, and when it comes together with one of our amazing partners, like BCLC, and we can help provide a delicious meal as well as create positive moments in people's lives – connections with family, friends, and community – that is a very powerful opportunity,” Oxenham said.
For BCLC, the initiative aligned with their ongoing commitment to social purpose and making a meaningful impact.
“This was a great opportunity for us to come together, connect with our neighbours from the Downtown Eastside through a nourishing meal, and also to engage our employees in an experience of giving back,” Gerrits said. “I know that community connection is also something that the Canucks strongly believe in.”