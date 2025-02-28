Canucks Sports and Entertainment and BCLC Partner for Special Community Experience for Downtown Eastside

The guests were brought together through the help of A Better Life Foundation, a charity that provides meals to marginalized communities, as well as opportunities for training and employment.

Producing over 2,000 meals daily for individuals living in single-room occupancies (SROs), shelters, and other community spaces, the foundation has served over five million meals to date. Executive Director Ash MacLeod highlighted how events like this go beyond food.

“Lots of people here are coming for the food, but more than that, they come to hang out and be a part of a positive social experience,” MacLeod said.

“Speaking from the perspective of the Downtown Eastside there are so few opportunities, third spaces, where people can go and just do normal things. When an opportunity like this presents itself, people are so enthused and so happy to participate on this level where it's part of a civic and municipal cultural icon.”

For attendees like Dino, coming to an event like this is a reprieve and a moment for reflection. He has been attending events through invitation from A Better Life Foundation for the past three years and says eating on center ice made this event at Rogers Arena a special occasion.

“The community that we are in is really struggling right now, and what happens for that hour and a half when we're sharing a meal, it brings the community together. We all go together, we all have good food, good laughs and we get to chat with the people that are volunteering, which is amazing,” Dino said.

Growing up a Canucks fan, Dino loved Stan Smyl because he was a smaller, scrappy player with a lot of heart, and he was thrilled to see Smyl in attendance.

“It's nostalgic and something that brings me back. We’ve got Stan Smyl walking around, Darcy Rota, we’ve got them all. I watched them as a kid with my dad, who was an avid fan; I remember growing up to these guys. So, to be sitting here, having this dinner with the community is such a good feeling,” Dino said.

Chef Bartley, CSE’s Executive Chef, crafted a comforting and nutritious three-course meal featuring cream of tomato soup, a fresh green salad, Salisbury steak royale with sides – which was a play on traditional meatloaf – and apple crisp for dessert.

He designed a menu that would appeal to most people, and would be comforting on a cold, rainy night as his philosophy on food is that it’s about emotional connection.

“Food touches a person’s soul; it creates an emotional thunderbolt that rivets through everyone, and it’s been doing it since the beginning of time. Gathering around a table, eating food, sharing life stories, and feeling community, it’s important for everyone’s mental health whether you’re the one providing the service or you’re the one receiving it,” Bartley said.

As the evening drew to a close, the impact of the event was evident in the smiles and excitement, and conversations that filled the arena.