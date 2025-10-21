Canucks Road Trip Continues in Pittsburgh for a Match with Penguins on Tuesday Night

Two clubs with identical 4-2-0 records clash on Tuesday night in Pittsburgh as the Vancouver Canucks battle with the Penguins. The Canucks have won their first three games of the road trip and are looking to keep their momentum going as the first lengthy trip of the season nears its conclusion.

The line of Max Sasson, Linus Karlsson, and Arshdeep Bains has played just shy of 20 minutes as a trio this season and holds a 57.6% Corsi in those minutes. The three Calder Cup champions are hungry to show that they can belong in the NHL, and their chemistry as a line is evident after over 100 games together in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks.

Sasson’s stat line sticks out the most, as he has scored two goals this season. Bains has two assists, while Karlsson has an assist in three games played.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Pens are 4-2-0 to start the season.

They are on a two-game winning streak and are coming off a 2-1-0 road trip through California.

Their special teams are in the middle of the league, but the Pens are 2-0-0 when they score a power play goal this season.

Evgeni Malkin is off to a great start this season and has nine points (2g-7a) in six games.

Tristan Jarry and Artūrs Šilovs have split starts this season, and if they continue that trend, Šilovs would be in line to take the crease on Tuesday.

The Penguins have a pair of offensively skilled right-shot defencemen with lots of experience in the NHL. Erik Karlsson has put up 873 points in 1090 NHL games, while Kris Letang has 773 in 1167 games.

Letang is currently in his 20th NHL season and has played all 20 years with the Penguins.

Local kid, and 11th overall pick in the 2025 draft, Ben Kindel is currently playing for the Penguins. The 18-year-old from Coquitlam has scored one goal in five games.

The Story: Conor Garland's Big Role

Conor Garland is leading by example on the road trip. He has played more minutes (66:34) than any Canucks forward in these three games and is showing well at five-on-five and on both special teams' units. He also leads the team with five points (1g-4a) on the trip.

He has played more minutes on the penalty kill than any other forward this season. This is following the 2024-25 season, where he was seventh among forwards for average shorthanded ice time per game.

Garland is taking on a new role with the team and bringing his tenacity and smarts in the defensive zone to the penalty kill.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Quinn Hughes: 1g-4a-5p

Conor Garland: 1g-4a-5p

Kiefer Sherwood: 3g-0a-3p

Tyler Myers: 1g-2a-3p

Filip Hronek: 0g-3a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Tuesday’s game is a 4:00 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.