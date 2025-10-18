Canucks Rally, Boeser Seals Canucks’ Comeback in Shootout Thriller

For the second straight night, the Vancouver Canucks sparked a comeback win, this time against the Chicago Blackhawks, beating the Hawks 3-2 in a shootout.

Head Coach Adam Foote liked the resolve of his group to keep grinding in the first back-to-back of the season. The Canucks maintained possession for much of the extra frame to push the game to a shootout, and everyone played their role to pull out the win.

“I liked the way we were smart on the three-on-three. We had a couple power plays at the end, so we had to manage our guys and their legs, and our guys kept bringing it back to get some rest during OT. We did a good job. Lanks did a hell of a job tonight holding it [when we were] down two,” Foote said.

Max Sasson scored his second NHL goal of the season in as many games, saying the Canucks’ comeback win the night before in Dallas gave them the confidence that they could turn this game around.

“We did it last night, and we can do it again. Leadership [gave] a lot of messages throughout the game, and we knew we were never out of the fight, and we got it done,” Sasson said.

The line of Arshdeep Bains, Sasson, and Linus Karlsson was back at it in the Windy City. Sasson said their chemistry continues to build in their fourth season playing together.

"It's something that we've talked about probably for two and a half years now, down there [in Abbotsford] to one day be in the NHL and helping out this team. I feel really comfortable with them; they feel comfortable with me,” Sasson said. “We're all super close off the ice, and we've played probably 100, 150 games together. We find each other, we know where each other are, we're dependable, and it's working."

Kevin Lankinen was sharp in net, stopping 31 of 33 shots he faced. Lankinen said the group continued to get better throughout the game, and he loves being able to step up for the team during shootouts.

“A little slow start but have to admit it was tough travel with the back-to-back with some long travel, so I was proud of the way the guys came in and battled until the end and grabbed the win,” Lankinen said.