Canucks’ Mentors’ Trip Was Perfect Timing, Wraps Up a Success

Tocchet said it’s fun to see the families involved and it’s an added boost for the players on the road. The Canucks have accomplished a lot so far this season, and being a father himself, Tocchet said it's about the journey and overall achievement.

“It’s not about the wins and losses, I think it’s the fathers getting a chance to be with their sons and be proud of them,” Tocchet said.

"I wish my dad was here for this. You can tell the players, it’s exciting when their dad’s around.”

It’s a quick trip and J.T. got to spend some quality time with his dad Dennis as well as the other mentors. When J.T.’s in Vancouver or on the road and Dennis is at home, the two chat over the phone and they talk about everything but hockey.

“He knows when I call him it’s about something completely unrelated and we like it like that. We talk almost every day. We’ve got a lot of stuff going on back home with the kids, his grandkids, and we have plenty of other stuff to talk about. I talk about hockey enough here so it’s nice to get away,” he said.

Miller said the timing of the trip was impeccable because the extra support from family was nice after a few tough losses.

“It’s just a special time. It’s a shame it’s only been two or three days with them, but it’s been nice to get to know everybody,” Miller shared. “We had a great a day yesterday, so I think we’re ready to try and get a win for them today.”