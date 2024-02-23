Canucks’ Mentors’ Trip Was Perfect Timing, Wraps Up a Success

MicrosoftTeams-image (26)
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

A memorable mentors’ trip is coming to a close after a game against the Kraken.

The mentors watched practice this morning and had breakfast with the players and sat in on the team meeting. Head Coach Rick Tocchet joked that he was careful not to be too critical of the players in from of their mentors.

“We tried to limit giving their sons crap, we tried to give them more positive things,” Tocchet smiled.

Arshdeep Bains’ NHL debut was on the mentors’ trip against the Colorado Avalanche and said it meant the world to him to have his dad, Kuldip, there. 

“He was a little emotional he told me, he had a little bit of water in his eyes. That’s every kid’s dream to make their dad proud,” Bains said.

Tocchet said it’s fun to see the families involved and it’s an added boost for the players on the road. The Canucks have accomplished a lot so far this season, and being a father himself, Tocchet said it's about the journey and overall achievement.

“It’s not about the wins and losses, I think it’s the fathers getting a chance to be with their sons and be proud of them,” Tocchet said.

"I wish my dad was here for this. You can tell the players, it’s exciting when their dad’s around.”

It’s a quick trip and J.T. got to spend some quality time with his dad Dennis as well as the other mentors. When J.T.’s in Vancouver or on the road and Dennis is at home, the two chat over the phone and they talk about everything but hockey. 

“He knows when I call him it’s about something completely unrelated and we like it like that. We talk almost every day. We’ve got a lot of stuff going on back home with the kids, his grandkids, and we have plenty of other stuff to talk about. I talk about hockey enough here so it’s nice to get away,” he said.

Miller said the timing of the trip was impeccable because the extra support from family was nice after a few tough losses.

“It’s just a special time. It’s a shame it’s only been two or three days with them, but it’s been nice to get to know everybody,” Miller shared. “We had a great a day yesterday, so I think we’re ready to try and get a win for them today.”

News Feed

Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

Canucks’ Mentors Hit the Road: Building Bonds Over Memories and Milestones

Closing Out the Road Trip in Seattle with a Pacific Division Battle 

Wild Weather and Multiple Flight Changes: Getting Arshdeep Bains to AHL All-Star

Game Notes: Canucks at Avalanche

Loewen ‘Proud’ of Community Engagement Through Sharing an Important Message in His Book

Game Notes: Canucks at Wild

Wild and Avalanche for Back-to-Back Road Games Launch Canucks' Busy Week

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Jets

Saturday Night is Alright for an All-Canadian Matchup Between Canucks and Jets

The Canucks’ Off-Ice Formula for On-Ice Success

Lindholm Scores Two, Canucks Top Red Wings 4-1

Nathan LaFayette Reflects on Vancouver's Hockey Culture, Diversity, and Family's Sports Legacy

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Red Wings

Returning to Rogers Arena for a Rematch with the Red Wings

Garland-Blueger-Joshua Line Rolling as Canucks Best Blackhawks 4-2

Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

Canucks Look to Finish Strong in Final Road Trip Stop in Chicago