Canucks’ Mentors Hit the Road: Building Bonds Over Memories and Milestones

Paul and Mike reminisced fondly about their sons playing hockey growing up, their proudest moments like getting drafted, and moments when they attempted to offer advice – we all know about those car rides – sometimes not as well received as they had hoped. Mike laughed as he shared his drives with Carson, noting that their conversations tended to be sparse, not due to any lack of effort on his part.

“I used to drive Carson to practice, and it was a 20-minute drive, and he would sleep for 18 minutes. He’d be awake for one minute out of town and one minute into town,” Mike said laughing.

Paul talks to Tyler after most games and says those post-game chats is one of the things that bonds them. Of all of Tyler’s accomplishments, one of the things that makes Paul proud is his son’s care for other people.

“I think it was his second year in the league in a Kraft Hockeyville game at the start of the season. They showed up and it was absolutely downpouring rain and there were two guys that stood in the rain for an hour and a half signing autographs and meeting fans and Tyler was one of them. I was really proud of him that day,” Paul said.

Mike, the Alberta native, is thrilled to have Carson playing in Vancouver close to home and a dad’s trip is the perfect opportunity to get more quality time with his son and make some memories.

“We spent an hour together this afternoon and a day off tomorrow that I’m really looking forward to and hopefully we can make some plans to spend most of the day together,” he said.

Quinn Hughes’ dad, Jim, has been in a lot of rinks watching all three of his sons play, but getting to watch them live out their NHL dreams never gets old.

“It’s special to have the opportunity to come watch our sons play in a professional building. To travel with them on the plane, have meals with them, and watch the way they interact as professionals. It’s special for myself and all the dads that are here attending,” Jim said.