Canucks’ Mentors Hit the Road: Building Bonds Over Memories and Milestones

By Lindsey Horsting
The Vancouver Canucks’ mentors' trip is well underway and the players are getting to spend some time with their loved ones in Denver and Seattle.

Mentors flew into Denver, Colorado from all over the globe to meet their sons and brothers, to watch Vancouver’s games against the Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.

Canucks’ Rinkside Reporter Kate Pettersen picked up Paul Myers and Mike Soucy at the Denver International Airport Tuesday morning bright and early.

“It’s a privilege just to be here and we just want to soak it in and watch the game and enjoy it,” Paul said.

Paul and Mike reminisced fondly about their sons playing hockey growing up, their proudest moments like getting drafted, and moments when they attempted to offer advice – we all know about those car rides – sometimes not as well received as they had hoped. Mike laughed as he shared his drives with Carson, noting that their conversations tended to be sparse, not due to any lack of effort on his part.

“I used to drive Carson to practice, and it was a 20-minute drive, and he would sleep for 18 minutes. He’d be awake for one minute out of town and one minute into town,” Mike said laughing.

Paul talks to Tyler after most games and says those post-game chats is one of the things that bonds them. Of all of Tyler’s accomplishments, one of the things that makes Paul proud is his son’s care for other people.

“I think it was his second year in the league in a Kraft Hockeyville game at the start of the season. They showed up and it was absolutely downpouring rain and there were two guys that stood in the rain for an hour and a half signing autographs and meeting fans and Tyler was one of them. I was really proud of him that day,” Paul said.

Mike, the Alberta native, is thrilled to have Carson playing in Vancouver close to home and a dad’s trip is the perfect opportunity to get more quality time with his son and make some memories.

“We spent an hour together this afternoon and a day off tomorrow that I’m really looking forward to and hopefully we can make some plans to spend most of the day together,” he said.

Quinn Hughes’ dad, Jim, has been in a lot of rinks watching all three of his sons play, but getting to watch them live out their NHL dreams never gets old.

“It’s special to have the opportunity to come watch our sons play in a professional building. To travel with them on the plane, have meals with them, and watch the way they interact as professionals. It’s special for myself and all the dads that are here attending,” Jim said.

There’s never a dull moment between Jim and Quinn who love to keep the hockey talk flowing.

“We talk daily, it’s something that’s in our fibre as a family and I spoke to obviously all three boys today,” he said. “It’s important to connect with your kids. We parent, but we’re just there for support just like all these dads, just a resource we’re just there for support and we’re just a bunch of dads enjoying watching our kids play hockey.”

Doug Cole is a veteran at the dad’s trip, this is his sixth trip, and it’s extra special because he gets to  celebrating Ian’s 35th birthday with him in Seattle. Doug was cracking jokes about Ian’s age, but down to it is amazed at how his son is playing as a 14-year veteran.

“I said ‘aren’t you getting a little old for this?’ and he said ‘No, not at all. I feel great, I feel better than ever.’ So, if nothing else, he’s consistent,” Doug said.

After 20 years of watching Ian play, Doug admits he still gets those anxious nerves during games.

"My wife and I watch every game if we can't be there, we record it. We don't even watch it together because she gets mad at me if I make a comment and she screams and yells, so we have to watch it in separate rooms,” Doug chuckled.

These mentors will head home not only proud of their family member, but as members of an extended hockey family. They’re already part of the Canucks family, but the four dads agree that mentors’ trips allow them time to connect and create lifelong friendships.

“I think it’s important to bring everyone together and grow as a family,” Mike said. “With the success the Canucks are having now, I think this is huge for these guys.”

