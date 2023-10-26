Canucks Looking To Build Off Successful Road Trip

The Canucks closed out a 13-day road trip showing resiliency and belief in themselves.

A handful of players played their first games, tallying their first points as Canucks, plus both the goaltending and penalty kill were consistent all the way through.

Vancouver’s 3-2-0 road trip was bookended by wins. They played gritty games after two losses in the middle of the trip that showed their ability to bounce back, ultimately playing their best game against Nashville at the end of the trip.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet was pleased with his team’s effort over the final three games, noting their game management and handling pressure from the opposing team came together against the Preds.

“It was nice to watch behind the bench. The Tampa game we were a little bit better, Florida game a little bit better, and tonight I thought we put it together,” Tocchet said.

“It’s a really good road trip after winning this game...I thought there was a lot of professionalism today.”

Quinn Hughes said having success after regrouping and having faith in their system when things got tough shows them that they’re on the right track.

“We’re starting to have that confidence that that’s how we should be playing and a result we should have, not just hoping we’re going to get a win but expecting to play like that.” Hughes said.

Despite a win in Edmonton, Tocchet felt the team lacked in their second period, but that their middle frames got stronger through five games. They were able to consistently rely on the PK to play some tough minutes and leave it all on the ice.

“We killed a lot of penalties, we had some guys on fumes, we were overusing some guys because of the penalty kill. I give a lot of credit to guys,” Tocchet said.

Filip Hronek leads the shorthanded time on ice with an average of 2:52 minutes per game.

After a tough loss in Philly, the players took accountability and left a better effort on the ice in Tampa, building their level of compete each game.

“Love the battle, hats off to the guys, they competed. We just have to clean up crucial mistakes,” Tocchet said after the game in Tampa.

Putting it all together before a three-game homestand gives them a solid foundation and momentum.

Between The Pipes

Thatcher Demko, who backstopped the team through three games, including the final game against Nashville, said he knew the team would respond after the game against the Flyers.

“Really impressive effort I thought, I think we did some things to improve our game in the Florida game and obviously built on that tonight so I’m really proud of the guys, it’s been a long road trip,” Demko said, adding “It’s important that we bring a business mentality to these last games and close out the road trip well.”

Tocchet dubbed Demko “all-world” after the game against the Flyers, stopping 40-of-42 shots. He also stopped 32-of-36 against the Lightning.

Casey DeSmith went 2-0 on the road and had a 37-save performance against the Oilers and 33 saves against the Panthers.

“I thought Casey DeSmith was outstanding, he battled his ass off,” Tocchet said.

Milestones

Rick Tocchet notched his 200th career win over Edmonton.

Sam Lafferty scored his first goal as a Canuck and the go-ahead goal against Edmonton.

Casey DeSmith got his first win as a Canuck against Edmonton.

The term “Brocktober” was coined – Boeser has eight points through six games (6-2-8).

Elias Pettersson became the 6th player in franchise history to reach the 10-point mark (2-8-10) in five games or fewer.