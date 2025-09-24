Canucks Host Flames at Abbotsford Centre for Second Game of Preseason

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 6 (1)
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks kick off their home preseason games on Wednesday night with the Calgary Flames coming to the Abbotsford Centre.

Wednesday’s game will be the second of the preseason for the Canucks and the fourth for the Flames, as they have played the Seattle Kraken and had a pair of games with a split roster against the Edmonton Oilers.

Victor Mancini, Chase Stillman, and Nils Åman were the goal scorers in the Canucks’ first game of the preseason, and Nikita Tolopilo was strong in his debut.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • Morgan Frost leads the Flames with two goals in the preseason.
  • Kevin Bahl (43:54) and Zayn Parekh (42:13) lead their team in ice time after two games played apiece.
  • Sam Honzek is a notable young player on the Flames’ roster. The 20-year-old was selected 16th overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft and picked up eight goals and added 13 assists in 52 AHL games. He also got into five NHL games.

The Story: The Lineup

Tom Willander, Tyler Myers, and Marcus Pettersson are among the skaters expected to suit up for the Canucks at the Abbotsford Centre.

Abbotsford fan favourites such as Kirill Kudryavtsev, Max Sasson, Arshdeep Bains, and Linus Karlsson are all expected to play on Wednesday.

Assistant Coach Scott Young confirmed that Thatcher Demko will start between the pipes when he spoke to the media in the morning.

When and Where to Watch

Wednesday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start time from the Abbotsford Centre and can be streamed live on Canucks.com.

