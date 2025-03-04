CANUCKS HONOURED TO HOST 7TH ANNUAL FIRST NATIONS CELEBRATION, PRESENTED BY ROGERS 

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are proud to announce their 7th Annual First Nations Celebration, presented by Rogers, taking place on March 5th at 7:30pm when the team faces off against the Anaheim Ducks.

“We are deeply proud to dedicate this special night to honouring the communities whose heritage and resilience built the land we now play on,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This evening offers an opportunity to amplify First Nations voices, celebrate their rich cultures and traditions, and reaffirm our commitment to growing together while fostering strong relationships with these communities.”

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is honoured to live, work and play on the traditional ancestral and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. While our annual game will be a celebratory occasion, we must continue to acknowledge the history of injustices towards Indigenous peoples. As an organization, we are committed to supporting truth and reconciliation, and to use our platform to amplify local First Nations communities.

This year, the Canucks have teamed up with Cole Sparrow-Crawford to create a brand-new logo to commemorate the occasion. The design incorporates patterns inspired by traditional Salish weaving, reflecting the artistry of Sparrow-Crawford’s family. The logo also features the iconic yellow, black, and red, black skate colours, which represent a traditional blanket from the artist’s heritage. “By embedding Salish culture into the logo, we celebrate the connection between the team and the territory in which they play, honouring the longstanding relationship with the Musqueam Nation,” explained Sparrow-Crawford. This exclusive logo will be featured in a limited-edition collection, available at the Canucks team store and online at Vanbase.ca.

Highlights of First Nations Celebration include:

Come early for the Party on the Plaza! Rock out with Bitterly Devine, a Vancouver based rock band who's roots trace back to the Squamish Nation.

Shop the limited edition First Nations merchandise collection at the retail truck on the plaza, the team store, and at Vanbase.ca.

A ceremonial puck drop will be held with representatives of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations.

Host Kat Stefankiewicz will be joined by special guest Ashley Callingbull for exciting in arena activities.

Enjoy a special performance of the Coast Salish Anthem, performed by representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.

Shop the market on the concourse for unique items created by First Nation businesses including handcrafted sugar cookies by Up the River Baking, handmade wellness essentials by Sisters Sage, loose-leaf herbal teas by Raven and Hummingbird Tea Co, and artisan products by Nakota Design.

$20,000 will be donated to Vancouver Venture For Diversity Society on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets for this game and many more through this link: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

