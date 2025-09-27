Canucks Edge Kraken 4-2 in Comeback Win at Rogers Arena

GAME RECAP - CDC 43
By Lindsey Horsting
Vancouver Canucks

In their first preseason game at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered goals to top the Seattle Kraken 4-2.

Head Coach Adam Foote felt the team played to their identity in the second half of the game.

“We had a tough time getting out early, but once we settled in, we took control of the game,” Foote said.

In his second game of the preseason, Braeden Cootes scored his first NHL goal and is feeling more comfortable than his first outing.

"I think that first pre-season game in Seattle kind of took all the nerves away. Felt pretty normal honestly, it wasn't anything too crazy,” Cootes said of Friday’s game. “It was [a] pretty cool crowd, though, so it was tons of fun.”

Kiefer Sherwood, who played on a line with Cootes during training camp, had a lot of praise for the 18-year-old.

“The kid's going to be a stud. He’s already composed and playing the right way, and he's got some grit to his game, so it's going to be exciting to see him continue putting in the work. He's just a good kid that continues to go about his business,” Sherwood said.

Kevin Lankinen played the first two periods before Nikita Tolopilo took over between the pipes in the third. Lankinen stopped 17 of 19 shots he faced, and Tolopilo was four-for-four in the crease.

Goals

Seattle Kraken forward Jani Nyman tipped in the first goal, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

In the middle frame, Kraken defenceman Tyson Jugnauth scored before Canucks’ Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s shot from the left circle deflected into the net off Braeden Cootes who was net front.

“Pretty lucky goal, but [I’m] going to the net and got rewarded, so it's pretty cool,” Cootes said.

“In this league that's kind of where a lot of goals are scored. It's such a tough league to score goals, and goalies are so good. So, getting to those greasy areas and just working hard and trying to bury some.”

The Kraken held a 2-1 lead going into the second break.

Less than a minute into the third period, Filip Hronek tied the game with a slap shot from the point, which found the top corner of the net.

Jake DeBrusk scored on the power play, jamming in a rebound off of Quinn Hughes’ shot for the go-ahead goal.

Foote said the first power play unit played well and he liked forward Elias Pettersson’s contributions.

“They were playing a little bit more zip. They had confidence, I think to have [Evander] Kane on that side with his poise and hands, really keeps it going, keeps it alive. Huggy’s got outlets everywhere which is nice; I really liked Pettersson tonight,” Foote said.

In his first game in a Canucks uniform and on home ice, Evander Kane scored an empty netter just inside centre ice for a 4-2 final score.

Up Next

The Canucks travel to Edmonton for their fourth preseason game, facing off against the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, September 28th at 5:00 p.m. PT.

News Feed

Canucks Host Kraken for First Action at Rogers Arena of 2025-26 Preseason

Pierre-Olivier Joseph Joins Canucks Insider Podcast to Talk Everything from Fashion to Playing in a Canadian Market

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE TYSON BARRIE JOINING CANUCKS REGIONAL BROADCAST

Canucks’ Young Defenders Pushing Pace, Earning Veteran Respect in Preseason

Canucks Douse Flames 3-1 at Abbotsford Centre

Canucks Host Flames at Abbotsford Centre for Second Game of Preseason

Building Blue: Sawyer Mynio is Building Confidence and New Skills Through Canucks Camp

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 FIRST HALF COMMUNITY & FAN ENGAGEMENT NIGHTS

CANUCKS TO RECOGNIZE NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION

CANUCKS AGREE TO TERMS WITH FORWARDS RILEY PATTERSON AND GABRIEL CHIAROT ON THREE-YEAR, ENTRY-LEVEL CONTRACTS

Patrik Allvin and Max Sasson Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 3 of Canucks Training Camp

Canucks Begin Preseason in Seattle with Sunday Night Battle Against Kraken

Wrapping Up Day 3 of Training Camp

Kevin Lankinen and Aatu Räty Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 2 of Canucks Training Camp

Kevin Dean Brings Energy and Teaching Mindset to First Canucks Camp

Wrapping Up Day Two of Canucks Training Camp

Kiefer Sherwood and Filip Chytil Join Canucks Insider Podcast at Day 1 of Canucks Training Camp

Veteran Blue Line Emphasizes Consistency as Canucks Look Ahead