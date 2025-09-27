Canucks Edge Kraken 4-2 in Comeback Win at Rogers Arena

In their first preseason game at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks rallied from a 2-0 deficit, scoring four unanswered goals to top the Seattle Kraken 4-2.

Head Coach Adam Foote felt the team played to their identity in the second half of the game.

“We had a tough time getting out early, but once we settled in, we took control of the game,” Foote said.

In his second game of the preseason, Braeden Cootes scored his first NHL goal and is feeling more comfortable than his first outing.

"I think that first pre-season game in Seattle kind of took all the nerves away. Felt pretty normal honestly, it wasn't anything too crazy,” Cootes said of Friday’s game. “It was [a] pretty cool crowd, though, so it was tons of fun.”

Kiefer Sherwood, who played on a line with Cootes during training camp, had a lot of praise for the 18-year-old.

“The kid's going to be a stud. He’s already composed and playing the right way, and he's got some grit to his game, so it's going to be exciting to see him continue putting in the work. He's just a good kid that continues to go about his business,” Sherwood said.

Kevin Lankinen played the first two periods before Nikita Tolopilo took over between the pipes in the third. Lankinen stopped 17 of 19 shots he faced, and Tolopilo was four-for-four in the crease.

Goals

Seattle Kraken forward Jani Nyman tipped in the first goal, giving Seattle a 1-0 lead going into the first intermission.

In the middle frame, Kraken defenceman Tyson Jugnauth scored before Canucks’ Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s shot from the left circle deflected into the net off Braeden Cootes who was net front.

“Pretty lucky goal, but [I’m] going to the net and got rewarded, so it's pretty cool,” Cootes said.

“In this league that's kind of where a lot of goals are scored. It's such a tough league to score goals, and goalies are so good. So, getting to those greasy areas and just working hard and trying to bury some.”

The Kraken held a 2-1 lead going into the second break.