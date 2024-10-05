Canucks Conquer by Committee in 4-1 Win Over Edmonton Oilers

ArtyBains
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks capped off their preseason play with a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver had four different goal scorers, solid goaltending from Artūrs Šilovs, and saw solid performances from their special teams' units.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet says there’s still room for improvement but liked what he saw on the man-advantage and the penalty kill.

“Hell of a goal, the Bains one, we had some good movement on the other unit [too]. Little bit rusty here and there,” said Tocchet. “PK’s been good all camp and exhibition, that's the number one power play over there, I thought we were pretty good tonight. Arty was good tonight when we needed him.”

Carson Soucy scored the second goal of the game and talked about their focus on playing faster coming together and they were able to display that tonight against Edmonton.

“It's nice to get this last game in where we're really focused on going north, trying to burn teams with some speed that we got up front,” Soucy said.

Šilovs turned aside 28 of 29 shots he faced.

Goals

In the first period, Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes scored on a shot from the point, giving Vancouver an early 1-0 lead.

Soucy scored the second goal by showing patience from the slot, and the Canucks held a 2-0 lead going into the first intermission.

Not only was Soucy patient with his shot, but Tocchet shared his thoughts on Elias Pettersson’s assist on the goal.

"That's a great play by Petey,” said Tocchet. “Holding onto the puck, shoulder check and moving his feet, that opened it up. He didn't panic. That's a top-notch play to hit Souc[y] on a backhand into the slot. That's a tough play."

In the second, Arshdeep Bains scored on the power play. With the left side overloaded, Bains found the open net off a cross-crease pass from Danton Heinen.

Oilers’ defenceman Evan Bouchard scored on four-on-four to put Edmonton on the board.

The Canucks took a 3-1 lead into the final frame.

In the third, the Canucks locked it down on defence and Jake DeBrusk scored an empty netter, which would be the Canucks’ final goal of the evening, securing a 4-1 win.

Up Next

The Canucks open the regular season against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Arena Wednesday, October 9th at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at Canucks.com.

