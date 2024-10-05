Canucks Conquer by Committee in 4-1 Win Over Edmonton Oilers

The Vancouver Canucks capped off their preseason play with a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Vancouver had four different goal scorers, solid goaltending from Artūrs Šilovs, and saw solid performances from their special teams' units.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet says there’s still room for improvement but liked what he saw on the man-advantage and the penalty kill.

“Hell of a goal, the Bains one, we had some good movement on the other unit [too]. Little bit rusty here and there,” said Tocchet. “PK’s been good all camp and exhibition, that's the number one power play over there, I thought we were pretty good tonight. Arty was good tonight when we needed him.”

Carson Soucy scored the second goal of the game and talked about their focus on playing faster coming together and they were able to display that tonight against Edmonton.

“It's nice to get this last game in where we're really focused on going north, trying to burn teams with some speed that we got up front,” Soucy said.

Šilovs turned aside 28 of 29 shots he faced.

Goals

In the first period, Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes scored on a shot from the point, giving Vancouver an early 1-0 lead.