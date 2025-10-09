CANUCKS CELEBRATE ROGERS ARENA’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY AT HOME OPENER, PRESENTED BY TD, ON OCTOBER 9TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to open their 56th season starting with Home Opener, presented by TD, on October 9th when the team takes on the Calgary Flames. This year’s celebration carries extra meaning as fans return to Rogers Arena for its 30th anniversary and the start of another unforgettable season of hockey.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate Rogers Arena’s 30th anniversary as we kick off the 2025.26 season,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Home Opener always marks an important moment for our fans and the team, but this year’s celebration takes on even greater meaning. Thirty years of unforgettable memories, historic moments, and the unwavering support of our fans have made Rogers Arena the beating heart of Vancouver hockey. As we look ahead, we can’t wait to continue building on that legacy and creating even more memorable moments in the years to come.”

Be sure to arrive early so you don’t miss out on any of the pregame excitement. The Party on the Plaza starts at 5:00pm, featuring entertainment, activities, and much more!

Don’t miss these Home Opener Highlights:

Party on the Plaza pregame festivities: Join us on the Toyota North Plaza for live music from Trilojay, interactive games, Canucks alumni autographs, high-energy performances from the Canucks Dance Crew, and a chance to score exclusive prizing, courtesy of Uber Eats.

Show your spirit: The first 10,000 fans in the building will receive a free Canucks scarf in the iconic Black Skate colours, courtesy of TD!

Submit a Question to your favourite player: Chat with Chris Faber, Host of the Canucks Insider Podcast, at Sec. 329 from 6:00-6:30pm for the chance to hear your question answered on a future episode!

Team Introduction: Cheer on the 2025.26 Canucks roster, coaching staff, and some Canucks Alumni from the '95 team!

Exclusive Videos: Be among the first to see the Canucks Opening Video and a special tribute celebrating 30 years of Rogers Arena.

Special in-game Performance: Enjoy an electrifying performance from GRVMNT during the first intermission!

Win fun prizes: Special in-game prizes to celebrate the 30 th Anniversary of Rogers Arena.

An estimated $750,000 50/50 Jackpot: Support the Canucks for Kids Fund and try your luck for a chance to win big. Sales will open at 12pm PST on October 7. Purchase tickets in-arena or online.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights visit canucks.com/events. For tickets to these special experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Interested in becoming a season ticket member? Visit ticket.canucks.com/membership for the latest information on Season Ticket Memberships.