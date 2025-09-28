Canucks Begin Second-Half of Preseason with Sunday Matchup Against Oilers

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 21
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks are officially in the second half of the preseason and will travel to Edmonton to face the Oilers in an all-Canadian matchup on Sunday evening.

Drew O’Connor skates on a line with Filip Chytil and Conor Garland at the Canucks’ practice on Saturday. O’Connor scored four goals and added five assists in 31 games with the Canucks last season after being traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins. He also won a gold medal at this summer’s World Championships.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Oilers are expected to have their big guns in the lineup for Sunday as Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl skated with Trent Frederic on their top line at Saturday’s skate.
  • Their top pairing of Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard also skated together at the Saturday skate.
  • The Oilers signed former Canuck Curtis Lazar in the offseason to add to their forward depth.

The Story: Second Half Starts Now

Elias Pettersson (defenceman) skated on the top pairing with Filip Hronek at Saturday’s practice.

Aatu Räty has two points in two preseason games. He skated between Arshdeep Bains and Linus Karlsson on Saturday. Räty has won 62.5% of his faceoffs through his two preseason games.

2025 first-round pick Braeden Cootes scored his first goal of the preseason on Friday night in the Canucks’ 4-2 win over the Seattle Kraken. Head coach Adam Foote said in the post-game that it is a day-by-day situation with Cootes and that Friday’s game was another good game for the 18-year-old.

When and Where to Watch

Sunday’s game has a 5:00 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

