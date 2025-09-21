Canucks Begin Preseason in Seattle with Sunday Night Battle Against Kraken

The Vancouver Canucks take to the ice at 5:00 p.m. PT Sunday as they begin their 2025-26 preseason with a game against their Pacific Northwest foe, the Seattle Kraken.

A roster was released on Sunday morning ahead of the game, and you will see names like Filip Chytil, Braeden Cootes, Nils Höglander, Tom Willander, and many more in the lineup tonight for the blue and green.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Canucks are 8-6-1 against the Kraken all-time in regular season games.

Seattle has some prospects looking to graduate to playing NHL games this season, and one to watch will be Berkly Catton. He was selected eighth overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and had 109 points in 57 WHL games last year.

The Story: The Lineup

The Canucks are bringing a lineup that has over a dozen players who played NHL games last season.