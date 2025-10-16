Canucks Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Dallas on Thursday Night

GAME PREVIEW - CDC 27
By Chris Faber

The Vancouver Canucks embark on their first long road trip of the season, and they will kick things off with a matchup against the Dallas Stars on Thursday evening.

Last season, the Canucks made history by scoring three goals in the final minute of the game and forcing overtime, where they went on to win when Kiefer Sherwood scored from a slot shot off a pass from Conor Garland.

Sherwood has had a strong start to the season and is currently leading the team with three goals in as many games. He also leads the team with 16 hits through those three games.

Thursday’s game will be the first game of a back-to-back, as the team travels to Chicago for a Friday night game against the Blackhawks.

Quick Hits on the Competition

  • The Stars are one of two teams (Carolina Hurricanes) that have begun the season with a 3-0-0 record.
  • They have scored five goals in each of their three games this season.
  • Wyatt Johnston leads the Stars with three goals in the early part of the season. The 22-year-old is playing second-line centre with Jason Robertson and Mavrik Bourque on his wings.
  • The Stars’ top line has Sam Steel and Mikko Rantanen on the wings with Roope Hintz down the middle.
  • On the backend, Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars’ defence corps; he has averaged 24:37 through three games. Esa Lindell joins Heiskanen on their top pairing.
  • Jake Oettinger has started all three games between the pipes for Dallas. He has a .905 save percentage and a 3.24 goals-against average. Dallas’ backup is former Canuck, Casey DeSmith.

The Story: Roster Movement

On Tuesday, head coach Adam Foote told the media that Braeden Cootes would be heading back to Seattle and joining the Thunderbirds in the WHL.

The 18-year-old impressed through training camp and earned valuable pro experience during the preseason and the first few games of the season. He will continue to develop his game as the captain of the Thunderbirds.

On Wednesday, the team announced that Max Sasson has been called up from Abbotsford.

Sasson played in 29 NHL games last season and was a driving force for Abbotsford during their AHL playoff run that resulted in the Canucks winning the Calder Cup.

When and Where to Watch

Thursday’s game is a 5:00 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

