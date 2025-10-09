Canucks Begin 2025-26 Season with Flames in Town for Home Opener

We have finally arrived at the regular season, and the Vancouver Canucks are kicking things off in style with an all-Canadian matchup for their home opener on Thursday night.

The Canucks welcome the Calgary Flames to begin the season, and there will be excitement all around Rogers Arena.

There’s a party on the plaza featuring live music and Canucks alumni signing autographs, the first 10,000 fans in the building will receive a free Canucks scarf, fun prizes throughout the game to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Rogers Arena, and much more.

Some milestone moments for Thursday’s game include Adam Foote making his debut as a head coach, Evander Kane making his debut for his hometown team, and Braeden Cootes playing in his first NHL game.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Flames will be playing their second game in as many nights, as their back-to-back starts in Edmonton on Wednesday night.

Joel Farabee, Nazem Kadri and Adam Klapka skated on the Flames’ top line at Wednesday’s morning skate. Klapka is well-known to Abbotsford Canucks fans as he was a big part of the Calgary Wranglers in the AHL for the past few seasons.

Joel Hanley and Mackenzie Weegar are playing on the Flames’ top defence pairing.

Dustin Wolf is getting the start in net for the Flames on Wednesday night against the Oilers, and there is potential for him to go back-to-back and play against the Canucks on Thursday. If the Flames decide to go with their backup goaltender on Thursday, Devin Cooley will be between the pipes.

Kadri led his team in points last season with 67 in 82 games. He was also the leader in goals with 35 on the year.

The Flames’ top prospect, defenceman Zayne Parekh, is not in the lineup for Calgary on Wednesday night in Edmonton but could slide in on Thursday.

The Story: It All Starts Now

Head Coach Adam Foote spoke to the media on Wednesday about the team’s home opener.

“It’s time. I mean, talking to the players, they’re ready to get going, like you said, they’re anxious. So, it is exciting to see it underway,” said Foote.

He was later asked about Evander Kane playing with two young players, Jonathan Lekkerimäki and Braeden Cootes.

Foote said that, depending on the situation, Kane might be moved around the lineup and that his current linemates are aware of that potential situation. He also discussed how he would match up the Kane-Cootes-Lekkerimäki against the opposition and gave praise to Cootes’ mature game.

“He has proven that he can defend with his mind, his body, and he’s not afraid to get physical out there,” said Foote. “We’re keeping eyes on to see. Sometimes guys are better with different matchups, whether the defenceman or a young forward, or even a forward that’s been around.”

Cootes also spoke about his debut.

“It means a lot. It’s obviously a huge honour,” said Cootes. “I still got to be playing well and taking it day-by-day. But step one is here, and I’m playing, so that’s a huge accomplishment.”

When and Where to Watch

Thursday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor’s radio call on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.