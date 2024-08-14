Canucks Announce Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets Go On Sale August 16

Penticton, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the 2024 Young Stars Classic will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10:00am PT. The tournament, in its 11th year, will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 13 to Monday, September 16.

This year, prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets will compete in a four-team, round robin-style tournament. Notable players expected to compete in this year’s tournament include:

Vancouver

Sawyer Mynio (third round, 89th overall, 2023)

Jonathan Lekkerimäki (first round, 15th overall, 2022)

Elias Pettersson (third round, 80th overall, 2022)

Calgary

Zayne Parekh (first round, ninth overall, 2024)

Matvei Gridin (first round, 28th overall, 2024)

Samuel Honzek (first round, 16th overall, 2023)

Edmonton

Sam O’Reilly (first round, 32nd overall, 2024)

Beau Akey (second round, 56th overall, 2023)

Matt Savoie (first round, ninth overall, 2022)

Winnipeg

Colby Barlow (first round, 18th overall, 2023)

Thomas Milic (fifth round, 151st overall, 2023)

Brad Lambert (first round, 30th overall, 2022)

These players will join Young Stars Alumni Elias Pettersson, Artūrs Šilovs, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Rasmus Andersson, Dustin Wolf, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and more who participated in previous tournaments.

Full tournament rosters and information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets start at $26.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under. A limited number of Double Header Packages will be available for $35.00, which include one ticket to both NHL games on either Friday, September 13 or Monday, September 16.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, as well as SOEC Cyber Club Members will have access to exclusive presales ahead of Friday, August 16. Presale information will be release to these groups through their mailing lists.

All orders for single game tickets can be placed online at ValleyFIrstTix.com or in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

2024 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE

*Subject to change