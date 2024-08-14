Canucks Announce Young Stars Classic Single Game Tickets Go On Sale August 16

...2024 Young Stars Classic runs September 13-16 in Penticton, BC

Young Stars - PR - MW - 2568 x 1444 - Single Game Tickets
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Penticton, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that single game tickets for the 2024 Young Stars Classic will go on sale Friday, August 16 at 10:00am PT. The tournament, in its 11th year, will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC) in Penticton, BC from Friday, September 13 to Monday, September 16.

This year, prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, and Winnipeg Jets will compete in a four-team, round robin-style tournament. Notable players expected to compete in this year’s tournament include:

Vancouver

  • Sawyer Mynio (third round, 89th overall, 2023)
  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki (first round, 15th overall, 2022)
  • Elias Pettersson (third round, 80th overall, 2022)

Calgary

  • Zayne Parekh (first round, ninth overall, 2024)
  • Matvei Gridin (first round, 28th overall, 2024)
  • Samuel Honzek (first round, 16th overall, 2023)

Edmonton

  • Sam O’Reilly (first round, 32nd overall, 2024)
  • Beau Akey (second round, 56th overall, 2023)
  • Matt Savoie (first round, ninth overall, 2022)

Winnipeg

  • Colby Barlow (first round, 18th overall, 2023)
  • Thomas Milic (fifth round, 151st overall, 2023)
  • Brad Lambert (first round, 30th overall, 2022)

These players will join Young Stars Alumni Elias Pettersson, Artūrs Šilovs, Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Rasmus Andersson, Dustin Wolf, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti, and more who participated in previous tournaments.

Full tournament rosters and information will be announced in the coming weeks.

Single game tickets start at $26.00 for adults and $15.00 for children 12 and under. A limited number of Double Header Packages will be available for $35.00, which include one ticket to both NHL games on either Friday, September 13 or Monday, September 16.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, as well as SOEC Cyber Club Members will have access to exclusive presales ahead of Friday, August 16. Presale information will be release to these groups through their mailing lists.

All orders for single game tickets can be placed online at ValleyFIrstTix.com or in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

2024 YOUNG STARS CLASSIC GAME SCHEDULE
*Subject to change

 GAME 

 MATCHUP 

 DATE 

 TIME 

 Game 1 

 Calgary vs Winnipeg

 Fri, Sept. 13

 4:00 PM PT 

 Game 2 

 Vancouver vs Edmonton 

 Fri, Sept. 13 

 7:30 PM PT 

 VEES EXHIB

 Penticton Vees vs. Salmon Arm

 Sat, Sept. 14

 3:00 PM PT

 Game 3 

 Calgary vs Edmonton 

 Sat, Sept. 14

 7:30 PM PT 

 Game 4 

 Vancouver vs Winnipeg 

 Sun, Sept. 15 

 2:00 PM PT 

 Game 5 

 Winnipeg vs Edmonton

 Mon, Sept. 16 

 11:00 AM PT 

 Game 6 

 Calgary vs Vancouver 

 Mon, Sept. 16 

 2:30 PM PT 

In addition to the tournament game schedule, there will also be several community activations during Young Stars Classic weekend for fans to enjoy, including the annual Young Stars Classic Party on the Plaza and Minor Hockey Skills and Referee Clinics.

News Feed

Building Blue: Young but Experienced, Aatu Räty Prepares for Biggest Season of his Young Career

Building Blue: Cole McWard Gets Comfortable in the AHL, Aiming to Take His Game to the Next Level in Year Two

Rick Tocchet Named to Canada’s Coaching Staff for 4 Nations Face-Off

Building Blue: Max Sasson Acclimated Quickly in Rookie AHL Season and is Ready to Build in Year Two

Canucks Announce Single Game Tickets On Sale July 24

A Call from Rick Tocchet Sealed the Deal for Daniel Sprong to Join the Canucks

Canucks Announce Schedule & Ticket Packages for 2024 Young Stars Classic

Canucks Agree to Terms with Forward Daniel Sprong on a One-Year Contract

Building Blue: The Long Road Travelled for Kirill Kudryavtsev

Canucks Agree to Terms with Goaltender Artūrs Šilovs on a 2-Year Contract

Canucks Announce 2024 Training Camp in Penticton

Building Blue: The Growth in Vilmer Alriksson's Game

‘It's probably been the best two weeks of my life’: 2024 Draft Picks Experience Canucks Development Camp

Individual Skill Work and a Smaller Group at Canucks Development Camp Resonates With Returning Prospects 

Building Blue: Lucas Forsell Added to his Toolbelt During Third SHL Season

Working with Development Staff Year-Round Helps Ty Young Get the Most Out of Canucks Development Camp

B.C.-Born Jason Krog Excited to Show His Skill in Work with Canucks’ Coaching Staff

Canucks Announce 2024.25 Regular Season Schedule