Canucks Announce Training Camp Tickets Go On Sale September 4

…2024 Training Camp runs September 19-22 in Penticton, BC

By Canucks Communications
Penticton, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today that tickets for the team’s 2024 Training Camp, presented by lululemon, will go on sale Wednesday, September 4 at 12:00pm PT. Training Camp will take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC), home of the Vancouver Canucks Young Stars Classic and Penticton Vees of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL), from September 19-22. Camp will feature daily skates and a Blue – White scrimmage on Sunday.

A full Training Camp roster and information will be announced in the days preceding the start of Camp.

Single-day tickets will start at $10.00, and tickets to Sunday’s scrimmage will be available for $32.00. A limited number of ticket packages will be available for $50.00 plus fees and will include a ticket to each day of Training Camp and one ticket to Sunday’s scrimmage.

Vancouver Canucks and Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members, SOEC Cyber Club Members, as well as those who signed up for early access, will have access to exclusive presales ahead of general on sale. Presale information will be released to these groups through their mailing lists.

All orders for single-day tickets can be placed online at ValleyFirstTix.com or in-person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

2024 TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

*Subject to change

DATE

DOORS OPEN

SKATE TIMES

Thursday, September 19

9:00am

9:30am – 1:30pm

Friday, September 20

9:00am

9:30am – 1:30pm

Saturday, September 21

9:00am

9:30am – 1:30pm

Sunday, September 22

9:00am

12:00pm

In addition to the daily skate schedule, there will also be several community activations during Training Camp for fans to enjoy, including a Party on the Plaza and Minor Hockey Skill and Referee Clinics.

