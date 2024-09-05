Canucks Announce Clio as Official Away Jersey Partner

Vancouver, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today that legal technology company Clio is the new official away jersey partner for the Vancouver Canucks in a multiyear partnership. The Clio logo will be featured on Canucks away jerseys to mark the start of the 2024 hockey season, beginning at the Young Stars Classic, on Friday, September 13 in Penticton, BC.

Clio becomes the first ever official away jersey sponsor for the Vancouver Canucks with this partnership. Building on the team's first home jersey sponsor during the 2022-2023 NHL season, it further strengthens the Canucks' commitment to establishing impactful and strategic sponsor relationships.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Clio as our inaugural away jersey sponsor,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This new partnership brings the Canucks together with a dynamic Vancouver-based company, long celebrated as one of Canada’s Top Employers, and recently named to the Forbes Cloud 100 list. We are so proud to partner with an organization that is deeply committed to innovation and dedicated to giving back to the community. This is an exciting time for both Canucks Sports & Entertainment and Clio.”

“Seeing the Clio logo on the Canuck’s away jerseys is a standout moment for us, reflecting our commitment to excellence and community not just in Vancouver but in every city where the team competes,” said Jack Newton, CEO and Founder of Clio. “This partnership highlights our shared values of teamwork and innovation, offering us a unique opportunity to connect with fans and showcase our support for a team that represents the heart of Vancouver—a city we are proud to call home.”

This new agreement brings together one of the premier sports organizations in Canada and the market leader in legal technology. Clio is committed to building cloud-based and client centered technology that will transform the legal experience for all.

In addition to their industry-leading work, Clio integrates community support into its mission through access to justice programs, Diversity, Inclusion, Belonging, and Equity (DIBE), and lawyer mental health and wellness. These efforts aim to close the justice gap and improve representation in legaltech while fostering mental wellness across the legal profession.

About CSE:

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

About Clio

Since its inception in 2008, Clio has revolutionized the landscape of legal technology, emerging as the undisputed leader of innovation and integration. By offering advanced yet intuitive legal software, Clio has redefined efficiency and client service, setting the standard for legal professionals across the globe. With an unwavering commitment to groundbreaking innovation and customer success, Clio stands as the preeminent authority in legaltech, continuously pushing the boundaries of the sector’s evolution. Explore the future of legal technology with Clio at www.clio.com.